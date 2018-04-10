High Desert Warrior Digital Edition – April 6, 2018

High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


April 10, 2018
 

If you’re looking for news and information on happenings at Ft. Irwin National Training Center, you’ve come to the right place. The USO partnered with non-profit organization Hiring Our Heroes early this month to present a transition workshop for military members who may be planning to separate from service and seek civilian employment. If that sounds like you or someone you know, check out our front page story. We also have features on several training exercises that have been held at the NTC recently – in addition to our front page story on the 11th ACR’s training rotation in February, learn more about the February Army/ Air Force joint training exercise on page 4, and the 3rd Cav’s decisive action rotation that wrapped up at the end of the month.

In community news, we have a dose of cuteness on page 12 as we look back at the March Daddy-Daughter Dance; a bit of “aww” on page 10 as we meet a lost fur-baby dubbed “Runaway Rae”, and a look at Weed Army Community Hospital’s presentation of the children’s play “Stone Soup”, which shared object lessons on healthy habits with our kids in an entertaining – and tasty! – way. You’ll find that story on page 13, on the same page with information on the newly renovated Memorial Fitness Center, speaking of healthy habits! That’s just a sample of what we have prepared for you in this month’s issue of High Desert Warrior, the only digital publication serving Ft. Irwin and the NTC. Click on the link above to read High Desert Warrior on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of Ft. Irwin and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It’s a privilege to serve you – have a great weekend! #aerotechnews #fortirwinarmynews



 

Army
Army photograph by Sgt. Philip McTaggart

Basic training might be lengthened, says Army secretary

Army photograph by Sgt. Philip McTaggart U.S. Army trainees assigned to Foxtrot, 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment run to the company area on the first day of basic combat training on June 12, 2017, at Fort Jackson, S.C. Th...
 
Local
Codi Kozacek

Hiring Our Heroes summit brings employment training, mentorship to Fort Irwin Soldiers

FORT IRWIN, Calif. ­— Hiring Our Heroes, a nonprofit program focused on helping veterans and their spouses find employment, joined with the USO to host a day-long “transition summit” at Fort Irwin April 3. The summit was...
 
Local
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Nicholas Guevara)

NTC strengthens interoperability with joint service partner

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — More than 700 Marines and Sailors joined forces with the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment during a February training rotation at the National Training Center. The exercise helped enhance interoperability in ...
 
