High Desert Warrior Digital Edition, June 1, 2018

June 4, 2018
 

Welcome to the High Desert Warrior Digital Edition If you’re looking for news and information on happenings at Ft. Irwin National Training Center, you’ve come to the right place. We start off this month’s issue with a transcript of Brig. Gen. Jeff Broadwater’s remarks at the Memorial Day ceremony at Mount Soledad National Veterans Monument, San Diego. In other news, we cover Ft. Irwin’s Days of Remembrance ceremony, featuring guest speaker and Holocaust survivor Ben Lesser (page 2), and a change of command ceremony at Weed Army Community Hospital (page 6). In Ft. Irwin community news, we have Silver Valley High School’s 2018 commencement (page 9); a look at the Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage celebration (page 12), and photos from Ft. Irwin’s annual Beach Bash on page 11. Also this month, we welcome a new contributor to High Desert Warrior: military spouse

Bonnie Conrad, who takes on the topic of blended families on page 8. That's just a sample of what we have prepared for you in this month's issue of High Desert Warrior, the only digital publication serving Ft. Irwin and the NTC!



 

Army photograph by Spec. Angel Heraldez

NTC brings Soldiers, community together at Torrance Armed Forces Day celebration

Soldiers from the National Training Center and Fort Irwin made the trip to Torrance, Calif., to take part in the city’s 59th annual Armed Forces Day parade May 19. Thousands of community members lined Torrance Boulevard t...
 
150th anniversary of Memorial Day

Monday May 28 marked the 150th anniversary of Memorial Day. In honor of those Americans who have fallen in battle, leaders from the National Training Center and Fort Irwin attended memorial events throughout Southern California...
 
Holocaust survivor shares his story at Fort Irwin Days of Remembrance

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Fort Irwin held a Days of Remembrance ceremony April 25 to commemorate the victims and survivors of the Holocaust. Guest speaker Ben Lesser, a Holocaust survivor, was 10 years old when the Nazis came to K...
 
