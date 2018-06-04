High Desert Warrior Digital Edition, June 1, 2018

Ft. Irwin High Desert Warrior – Digital Publication serving the National Training Center and Ft. Irwin, CA June 1, 2018

Welcome to the High Desert Warrior Digital Edition If you’re looking for news and information on happenings at Ft. Irwin National Training Center, you’ve come to the right place. We start off this month’s issue with a transcript of Brig. Gen. Jeff Broadwater’s remarks at the Memorial Day ceremony at Mount Soledad National Veterans Monument, San Diego. In other news, we cover Ft. Irwin’s Days of Remembrance ceremony, featuring guest speaker and Holocaust survivor Ben Lesser (page 2), and a change of command ceremony at Weed Army Community Hospital (page 6). In Ft. Irwin community news, we have Silver Valley High School’s 2018 commencement (page 9); a look at the Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage celebration (page 12), and photos from Ft. Irwin’s annual Beach Bash on page 11. Also this month, we welcome a new contributor to High Desert Warrior: military spouse

Bonnie Conrad, who takes on the topic of blended families on page 8. That’s just a sample of what we have prepared for you in this month’s issue of High Desert Warrior, the only digital publication serving Ft. Irwin and the NTC! Click on the link above to read High Desert Warrior on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of Ft. Irwin and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It’s a privilege to serve you – have a great weekend! #aerotechnews #fortirwinarmynews