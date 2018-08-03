High Desert Warrior Digital Edition – August 3, 2018

High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


News

August 3, 2018
 

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 123rd Brigade Support Battalion “Iron Support”, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss, Texas, sprints to a firing position while conducting a live-fire exercise during Decisive Action Rotation 18-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 14, 2018. Decisive Action Rotations at the NTC ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingencies.
U.S. Army photo by Spc. Lisa Orender, Operations Group, National Training Center

Ft. Irwin High Desert Warrior – Digital Publication serving the National Training Center and Ft. Irwin, CA – August 3, 2018

 
Welcome to the High Desert Warrior Digital Edition! If you’re looking for news and information on happenings at Ft. Irwin National Training Center, you’ve come to the right place. This month’s digital edition of High Desert Warrior, the official publication serving the Ft. Irwin community is available by clicking on the link below. We have a full issue of news and community information for you this month, with something for everyone.

If you’re new to Ft. Irwin and looking for ways to get plugged into the community, we have Lifestyle features, info on classes at Barstow Community College and MWR activities, and movie schedules. For service members, we have Army technology news (“How the Army is training for the digital conflict”, page 6; “CERDEC unveils more than a dozen new technologies for mission command”, page 10.) And if you’re looking for human interest or some nice reading to start your day, we have some features this month, including a look at Army National Guard forces joining firefighting efforts in northern California (page 12) and a great photo feature on the recent Out of the Darkness Community 5K Walk/ Run, part of a week-long training of suicide awareness, resiliency, sexual harassment and assault, and overall life awareness throughout the Regiment.

That’s a look at the heart of Ft. Irwin, and that’s a sample of what we have prepared for you in this month’s issue of High Desert Warrior, the only digital publication serving Ft. Irwin and the NTC! Click on the link below to read High Desert Warrior on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of Ft. Irwin and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It’s a privilege to serve you – have a great weekend! #aerotechnews #fortirwinarmynews

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/jqyc/



 

