Multi-million dollar expansion project set for Fort Irwin’s RV Park

The RV Park’s Outdoor Recreation department conducted a groundbreaking ceremony, promoting the beginning of a $6.9 million expansion project. The initial RV Park expansion construction began in 2015, with the original design capacity up to 50 RV’s. The new design capacity will bring 37 additional slots, which makes a total of 87 RVs on concrete pads.

Right now, residents consist of about 80 percent active duty, of which 30 percent are labeled as Geographic Bachelors.

The project completion date is scheduled for May 2019. Organizers also planned a town hall for residents, following the expansion groundbreaking for residents to hear about new plans and voice any concerns.