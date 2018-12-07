Upcoming Events

Military Ball tickets are on sale for the Operations Group. Visit “NTC Operations Group Ball 2019” on Facebook

Live #FacebookRoundup every Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., where the Garrison Office answers your questions on the Facebook’s Fort Irwin Connections Facebook page

December Calendar:

–Through 12/15: Youth Winter Sports Season (760-380-7044)

–Through 12/10: Letters to Santa: Post Library (380-3462)

-12/1: Trees For Troops pick-up: Army Field (380-5111)

–12/1: Breakfast with Santa: Sleepy Hollow Community Center 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

–12/1: Pet Photos with Santa “Claws”: Veterinary Hospital

9 a.m.-12 p.m.

-12/1: Santa Claus at the Helipad: MPH Bldg. 156, Avenue B 1-3 p.m.

-12/4: Fort Irwin Job Fair: Sandy Basin Community Center 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

-12/5 and 12/7: Scrooge’s Christmas: Warrior Zone Theater 6:30 p.m.

–12/5 and 12/12: Flu Shots at the WACH Immunization Clinic 1-6:30 p.m.

–Pictures with Santa at the PX:

–12/7: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

–12/13: 4-6 p.m.

–12-15: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

-12/22: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

-12/6: CYS Child and Youth Performances: Ingalls Recreation Center 6-7:15 p.m.

-12/8: Post wide Power Outage 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

-12/8: Winter Wonder Run: Jack Rabbit Park 8a.m.

-12/11: MCSC Cookie Exchange: MCSC Bldg. 286, 6-9 p.m.

-12/12: Stand Down Day: Post Theater 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

-12/13: Polar Express Movie Night: Sandy Basin Community Center 6 p.m.

-12/13: Polar Express Movie Night: Sandy Basin Community Center

-12/15/18-1/2/19: Block Leave

-12/21: CYS Facilities Closed for Training (All day)

-12/24: Community Christmas Eve Service: Center Chapel 6 p.m.

-12/24: Christmas Eve Vigil Mass: Center Chapel 8 p.m.

-12/25: Christmas Day Mass: Center Chapel 11:30 a.m.

-12/31: New Year’s Eve Mass: Center Chapel 11:30 a.m.

-Every Tuesday: Trivia Night at Sam Adams at 7 p.m.

-Every Wednesday: Open Mic Night at Shock Wave from 7-10 p.m.

-Every Thursday: Crazy Karaoke at Samuel Adams from 7-11 p.m.

*For more information, you can contact the Public Affairs Office at 760-380-4511, the MWR or the respective organization that is hosting the event*