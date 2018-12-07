High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


Events

December 7, 2018
 

Upcoming Events

Military Ball tickets are on sale for the Operations Group. Visit “NTC Operations Group Ball 2019” on Facebook

Live #FacebookRoundup every Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., where the Garrison Office answers your questions on the Facebook’s Fort Irwin Connections Facebook page

December Calendar:

Through 12/15: Youth Winter Sports Season (760-380-7044)

Through 12/10: Letters to Santa: Post Library (380-3462)

-Through 12/10: Letters to Santa: Post Library (380-3462)

-12/1: Trees For Troops pick-up: Army Field (380-5111)

12/1: Breakfast with Santa: Sleepy Hollow Community Center 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

12/1: Pet Photos with Santa “Claws”: Veterinary Hospital
9 a.m.-12 p.m.

-12/1: Santa Claus at the Helipad: MPH Bldg. 156, Avenue B 1-3 p.m.

-12/4: Fort Irwin Job Fair: Sandy Basin Community Center 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

-12/5 and 12/7: Scrooge’s Christmas: Warrior Zone Theater 6:30 p.m.

12/5 and 12/12: Flu Shots at the WACH Immunization Clinic 1-6:30 p.m.

Pictures with Santa at the PX:

12/7: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

12/13: 4-6 p.m.

12-15: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

-12/22: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

-12/6: CYS Child and Youth Performances: Ingalls Recreation Center 6-7:15 p.m.

-12/8: Post wide Power Outage 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

-12/8: Winter Wonder Run: Jack Rabbit Park 8a.m.

-12/11: MCSC Cookie Exchange: MCSC Bldg. 286, 6-9 p.m.

-12/12: Stand Down Day: Post Theater 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

-12/13: Polar Express Movie Night: Sandy Basin Community Center 6 p.m.

-12/12: Stand Down Day: Post Theater 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

-12/13: Polar Express Movie Night: Sandy Basin Community Center

-12/15/18-1/2/19: Block Leave

-12/21: CYS Facilities Closed for Training (All day)

-12/24: Community Christmas Eve Service: Center Chapel 6 p.m.

-12/24: Christmas Eve Vigil Mass: Center Chapel 8 p.m.

-12/25: Christmas Day Mass: Center Chapel 11:30 a.m.

-12/31: New Year’s Eve Mass: Center Chapel 11:30 a.m.

-Every Tuesday: Trivia Night at Sam Adams at 7 p.m.

-Every Wednesday: Open Mic Night at Shock Wave from 7-10 p.m.

-Every Thursday: Crazy Karaoke at Samuel Adams from 7-11 p.m.

*For more information, you can contact the Public Affairs Office at 760-380-4511, the MWR or the respective organization that is hosting the event*



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of High Desert Warrior click here:

High Desert Warrior

 

Follow us on Pinterest

 

Follow us on Pinterest:

High Desert Warrior Pinterest Page


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Army
mil-retirement

Time running out to opt into Blended Retirement System

Less than a month remains for Soldiers to opt into the Blended Retirement System and so far only 19 percent of those eligible have switched to the new plan. Pentagon officials are concerned many Soldiers will be missing out on ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Events

Veterans Day

NFL Gameday Commanding General Jeffery Broadwater and about a dozen Fort Irwin soldiers joined Michael Irvin, Kurt Warner, Steve Mariucci and the NFL Gameday team live on set for a special “Salute to Service” Veterans Day show on Nov. 11 before the Los Angeles Rams football game. LA Rams Salute to Service Commanding General Jeffery...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Salutes & Awards
Vets1

Barstow Veterans Day ceremony honors past, present service members

BARSTOW, Calif. — Dozens of community groups and service members, past and present, gathered Nov. 11 at the Mountain View Memorial Park in Barstow to show their support for the nation’s veterans. This year’s annual Vetera...
 
Full Story »

 