NFL Gameday
Commanding General Jeffery Broadwater and about a dozen Fort Irwin soldiers joined Michael Irvin, Kurt Warner, Steve Mariucci and the NFL Gameday team live on set for a special “Salute to Service” Veterans Day show on Nov. 11 before the Los Angeles Rams football game.
LA Rams Salute to Service
Commanding General Jeffery Broadwater did the coin toss before the Nov. 11 game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Edwards led Fort Irwin’s Color Guard onto the field for the presentation of the flags.
Boots and Bolts
More than a dozen Soldiers had the chance to practice with players from the Los Angeles Chargers and get a behind-the-scenes look at the team’s training camp facilities in Costa Mesa. Soldiers also participated in a meet-and-greet session and were able to get pictures and autographs from the NFL players and staff.