Commanding General Jeffery Broadwater and about a dozen Fort Irwin soldiers joined Michael Irvin, Kurt Warner, Steve Mariucci and the NFL Gameday team live on set for a special “Salute to Service” Veterans Day show on Nov. 11 before the Los Angeles Rams football game.

Commanding General Jeffery Broadwater did the coin toss before the Nov. 11 game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Edwards led Fort Irwin’s Color Guard onto the field for the presentation of the flags.

More than a dozen Soldiers had the chance to practice with players from the Los Angeles Chargers and get a behind-the-scenes look at the team’s training camp facilities in Costa Mesa. Soldiers also participated in a meet-and-greet session and were able to get pictures and autographs from the NFL players and staff.



 

Time running out to opt into Blended Retirement System

Less than a month remains for Soldiers to opt into the Blended Retirement System and so far only 19 percent of those eligible have switched to the new plan. Pentagon officials are concerned many Soldiers will be missing out on ...
 
Barstow Veterans Day ceremony honors past, present service members

BARSTOW, Calif. — Dozens of community groups and service members, past and present, gathered Nov. 11 at the Mountain View Memorial Park in Barstow to show their support for the nation’s veterans. This year’s annual Vetera...
 
Multi-million dollar expansion project set for Fort Irwin’s RV Park

The RV Park’s Outdoor Recreation department conducted a groundbreaking ceremony, promoting the beginning of a $6.9 million expansion project. The initial RV Park expansion construction began in 2015, with the original design ...
 
