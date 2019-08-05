High Desert Warrior Digital Edition – August 2, 2019

Ft. Irwin High Desert Warrior – Digital Publication serving the National Training Center and Ft. Irwin, CA – August 2, 2019

Welcome to the August 2019 edition of High Desert Warrior, the official online publication serving NTC Ft. Irwin! If you’re looking for news and information affecting the Ft. Irwin military community, you’ve come to the right place. Click on the link below for full access to this month’s electronic publication.

Here are some highlights from this month’s issue:

Ft. Irwin community responds to recent disasters: page 1

NTC CSM honored as LA Dodgers “Hero of the Game”: page 3

11th ACR “Red Devils” celebrate Family Day in Big Bear: page 6

August movies and events: page 7

Former troopers reconnect at 11th ACR Blackhorse Reunion: page 10

All this and much more news serving the Fort Irwin community, in this month's issue of High Desert Warrior – the only digital publication serving Ft. Irwin and the NTC!