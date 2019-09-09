High Desert Warrior Digital Edition – September 2019

Ft. Irwin High Desert Warrior – Digital Publication serving the National Training Center and Ft. Irwin, CA – September 2019

Click the image below to view this month’s digital edition.

Welcome to the August 2019 edition of High Desert Warrior, the official online publication serving NTC Ft. Irwin! If you’re looking for news and information affecting the Ft. Irwin military community, you’ve come to the right place. Our cover story this month shares information regarding the many enhancements to technology and resources in the Silver Valley School District. Click on the link below and check out the story, to see what was prepared for our local students when they returned to the classroom for the new school year.

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/kynk/

Here are some more highlights from this month’s issue:

Customers enjoy newly renovated commissary: page 2

Weed Army Community Hospital news: page 5

Army Community Hospital news: page 5 11th ACR welcomes new Command Sergeant Major: page 6

September movies and events: page 7

Blackhorse hosts 34th annual Armored Cavalry Veterans of Vietnam and Cambodia

reunion: page 13

All this and much more news serving the Fort Irwin community, in this month’s issue of High Desert Warrior – the only digital publication serving Ft. Irwin and the NTC! Click on the link below to read High Desert Warrior on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page (facebook.com/HighDesertWarrior) for daily updates on news coming out of Ft. Irwin and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great weekend! #aerotechnews #fortirwinarmynews #fortirwinntc