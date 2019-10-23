News Briefs – October 24, 2019

Russia to send strategic bombers to South Africa for visit

The Russian military says two of its nuclear-capable bombers will visit South Africa in what appears to be the first-ever such deployment to the African continent.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Oct. 21 that sending the Tu-160 bombers is intended to help “develop bilateral military cooperation” and reflects a “strategic partnership” with one of Africa’s most developed economies.

The mission comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to host the first-ever Russia-Africa summit this week with 43 of the continent’s 54 heads of state or government in attendance. The remaining 11 countries will be represented by foreign ministers or other officials.

As part of efforts to expand its clout in Africa, Russia has signed military cooperation agreements with at least 28 African countries, the majority in the past five years. AP



Iraq: American troops leaving Syria cannot stay in Iraq

U.S. troops leaving Syria and heading to neighboring Iraq do not have permission to stay in the country, Iraq’s military said Oct. 22.

The statement appears to contradict U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who has said that under the current plan, all U.S. troops leaving Syria will go to western Iraq and the military would continue to conduct operations against the Islamic State group to prevent its resurgence in the region.

Speaking to reporters traveling with him to the Middle East, Esper did not rule out the idea that U.S. forces would conduct counterterrorism missions from Iraq into Syria. But he said those details will be worked out over time.

His comments were the first to specifically lay out where American troops will go as they leave Syria and what the counter-IS fight could look like. Esper said he has spoken to his Iraqi counterpart about the plan to shift the estimated 1,000 troops leaving Syria into western Iraq.

The statement by the Iraqi military, however, said that all American troops that withdrew from Syria have permission to enter northern Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region, and then from there to be relocated out of Iraq.

“These forces do not have any approval to remain in Iraq,” it said. The statement did not specify a time limit for how long the troops can stay there. AP



U.S. to ask NATO to pay more to protect Saudi Arabia from Iran

Defense Secretary Mark Esper says he will urge allies later this week to contribute more to the defense of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region to counter threats from Iran.

The plan is part of a broader U.S. effort to get NATO allies to take on more responsibility for Gulf security. That has included U.S. pleas for nations to send ships, aircraft and air defense systems to the region.

The U.S. has already agreed to send three Patriot missile batteries, dozens of fighter jets and other aircraft to Saudi Arabia. Esper got a look at one of the Patriot batteries Tuesday as he toured a military base there.

He says the Saudis will “help underwrite” some of the U.S. costs for the additional aid, which includes about 3,000 American troops. AP



U.S. Senate ratifies North Macedonia admission to NATO

The U.S. Senate has voted overwhelmingly to ratify North Macedonia’s entry into NATO as the alliance’s 30th member.

Senators voted 91-2 on Oct. 22 to approve North Macedonia’s accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The no votes came from Republican Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Mike Lee of Utah.

North Macedonia has long sought NATO membership but was unable to join until it ended a decades-long dispute with Greece. In February, the country changed its name from “Macedonia” to “North Macedonia.” Greece had blocked its neighbor’s membership since 2008, saying use of “Macedonia” implied territorial claims on its own northern province of the same name and usurped Greek heritage.

North Macedonia is expected to formally join the alliance at a NATO leaders meeting in December in London. AP



Lockheed: Third quarter earnings snapshot

Lockheed Martin on Oct. 22 reported third-quarter net income of $1.61 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Md.,-based company said it had profit of $5.66.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.03 per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $15.17 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.98 billion.

Lockheed expects full-year earnings to be $21.55 per share, with revenue expected to be $59.1 billion.

Lockheed shares have increased 43 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed 20 percent. The stock has climbed 14% in the last 12 months. AP