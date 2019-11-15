Veteran wife shares poetic look at pride, pain of military service

Vietnam veteran Carl Hernandez and his wife Margie are familiar faces at the AV Wall.

They have dedicated many hours of volunteer service to the memorial’s displays over the years, as well as at community events benefiting veteran service organizations.

Carl Hernandez has used poetry as an outlet to process his memories of the Vietnam War, turning his pain into something beautiful in the process. Margie Hernandez was inspired recently to mold her experiences and feelings as a veteran spouse into a similar creative expression. The result is a poem entitled How You Recall, which was read by the author as part of the AV Wall Veterans Day Ceremony. It is our privilege to present it here, in the pages of Aerotech News.

How You Recall

How you recall that day you swore

To serve our country to the core

That clothing issued brought a view

Of raw recruits, this showed so true.

Remembered hair was cut away

This look for quite a while would stay

Your trek before too long did show

New GIs marching, row by row.

And then one day emerged a form

Each proud trained troop in uniform

You followed orders as you should

To do your best, in pride you would.

Some served in peace, some went to war

Brave heroes passed through heaven’s door

You cherished friends who served with you

Great buddies all, how you discuss

So many thoughts will never wane

For what you shared, let closeness reign

Your bond was tight, the best to see

For when you served, this had to be

The purpose was to keep us free

God bless the brave, deservedly.

Margie Hernandez

Sept. 29, 2019