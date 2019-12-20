Headlines – December 20, 2019

Advertisement

News

Russian spy ship lurking off U.S. coast conducting ‘unsafe operation’–

Adm. James Foggo III, the commander of U.S. Naval Forces Europe and U.S. Naval Forces Africa, told reporters Dec. 18 that the Russian spy ship was operating a “couple hundred” miles off the East Coast.



Russia’s top military officer airs concern about NATO drills-

NATO exercises near the border with Russia reflect the alliance’s preparations for a large-scale military conflict, Russia’s chief military officer said in remarks published Dec. 18.



Esper wants to move troops from Afghanistan to the Indo-Pacific to confront China-

While an announcement of a drawdown of several thousand American troops from Afghanistan is expected soon from the White House, the secretary of defense wants redeploy those forces to the Indo-Pacific region to confront China.





Business

Leidos’ acquisition of Dynetics has a future technology focus-

The announcement late Dec. 17 that services giant Leidos will procure defense technology firm Dynetics for $1.65 billion gives Leidos a boost in a number of future technologies sought by the Pentagon, and it could help it stand out among competitors.



In first deal with Montenegro, Israel to provide remote control weapons stations-

For the first time Israel has made a government-to-government deal with Montenegro for $35 million that will see Elbit Systems provide remote control weapons stations to the Balkan country.



Estonia, Latvia, Finland team up to buy armored troop rides-

Two of the three Baltic nations plus Finland have signed a letter of intent to pursue a joint buy for new armored ground vehicles.



Lockheed presses for sale of 75 F-35s to Israel; Boeing touts F-15s-

The final push is on between Boeing and Lockheed Martin as Israel closes in on a final decision – which to buy first, more F-35s or an advanced version of the F-15 similar to the F-15X the U.S. Air Force will buy.



Sikorsky receives $556.1M for Black Hawk support-

Sikorsky Aircraft received a $556.1 million deal to produce and support Black Hawk helicopters for the U.S. Army, according to the Pentagon.



GE nabs $11.1M for engine upgrades on presidential helicopter fleet-

General Electric has been awarded an $11.1 million contract in support of the Marine Corps Presidential Helicopter Program, the Pentagon announced.





Defense

Trump signs defense bill creating Space Force-

President Trump signed the annual defense policy bill Friday night, establishing his much-touted Space Force and giving federal workers 12 weeks of paid parental leave.



Top defense exports official exits the Pentagon amid multiple recent resignations-

Ambassador Tina Kaidanow, a longtime State Department official who joined the Pentagon in 2018, has left her position as senior adviser for international cooperation, Defense News has learned.



Cancers strike veterans who deployed to Uzbek base where black goo oozed, ponds glowed-

U.S. special operations forces who deployed to a military site in Uzbekistan shortly after the 9/11 attacks found pond water that glowed green, black goo oozing from the ground and signs warning “radiation hazard.”



Kari Bingen, key DOD intelligence official, to depart Pentagon-

Kari Bingen, the principal deputy undersecretary of defense for intelligence, has announced her intention to leave the Pentagon.



Pentagon’s policy chief under fire as senior officials head for the exits-

Current and former officials point to John Rood as a major source of frustration in the U.S. Defense Department policy shop.



AFSOC increasingly relies on reservists, but must better manage their deployments, GAO says-

The Air Force has to do a better job managing the deployments of the guardsmen and reservists it relies on to support its special operations mobilizations, according to a Government Accountability Office report released Dec. 16.



AMC, industry discuss privatized aerial fefueling-

Air Mobility Command officials recently met with more than a dozen companies to figure out how the Air Force could use privately owned refueling aircraft to take on certain missions, freeing up U.S. Air Force tankers for more training and operations.



U.S. military should deepen its use of deception, Pacific Air Forces general says-

The U.S. military should rely more on deception and similar tactics instead of simply trying to counter Chinese military developments solely with expensive weapons, a top U.S. Air Force general said Dec. 17.