Headlines – January 17, 2020

News

There is a ‘disincentive’ to tell the truth about progress in Afghanistan, Pentagon official says-

The sunny outlooks reported by senior leaders in Afghanistan over the last two decades created a vicious cycle, a Defense Department special inspector general told lawmakers on Jan. 15, because each successive rotation of troops was expected to produce results.



U.S. military resumes operations against the Islamic State group in Iraq-

The U.S. military is resuming operations against Islamic State militants in Iraq and is working to soon restart training Iraqi forces, U.S. officials said Jan. 15, despite deep divisions over the American drone strike that killed an senior Iranian commander in Baghdad and the resulting missile attacks by Iran on Iraqi bases.





Business

With U.S. Marines seeking unmanned logistics to fight China, Textron sees opportunity-

The U.S. Marine Corps is looking for long-range unmanned surface vessels to resupply Marines on islands scattered around the Pacific, and Textron Systems thinks it has a solution.



L3Harris to deliver Iver4 underwater drone to Navy-

The Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit has selected L3Harris Technologies to provide the Navy with an underwater drone for use in expeditionary undersea missions, according to a Jan. 14 news release from the company.



Does the Pentagon need a chief management officer?-

Lisa Hershman, an accomplished former CEO who has been serving in the Department of Defense for over two years, received Senate confirmation by unanimous consent to become the DOD chief management officer shortly before Christmas.



Raytheon awarded $9M to maintain HARM weapons for Morocco, Turkey, U.S.-

Raytheon inked a $9 million deal to maintain high-speed anti-radiation missiles, known as HARM, for the Air Force, the government of Morocco and the government of Turkey, according to the Pentagon.



Sig Sauer nabs $10M Army contract for sniper rifle ammo-

The U.S. Army has awarded Sig Sauer a $10 million contract to manufacture ammunition for use in the branch’s bolt-action sniper rifle.





Defense

U.S. Navy’s top officer says he’ll trade growing the fleet for readiness-

The U.S. Navy’s top officer said he’ll do what he must to make sure the fleet of today is manned, maintained, trained and equipped, even if that means slowing down how fast the fleet grows.



Marine Corps could soon take out enemy ships with Navy missiles-

The Marine Corps could soon be getting the Navy’s new Naval Strike Missile for use as a shore battery, according to the Navy’s acquisitions chief, speaking at the annual Surface Navy symposium.



To combat new missile threats, U.S. Navy prepares to move forward with destroyer upgrades-

The U.S. Navy is preparing to give its Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class destroyers a major radar upgrade, trading in the AN/SPY-1D for a scaled-down version of the SPY-6 radar destined for the Flight III destroyers.



Pentagon backs Trump’s call for $7.2B more from military funds to build wall-

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Jan. 14 that the Pentagon will back the Trump administration’s plan to take another $7.2 billion from the military’s budget to pay for the border wall.



Army secretary: Harder decisions to come in budgets beyond fiscal 2021-

Harder decisions will come in future budget requests following the fiscal 2021 ask expected to roll out Feb. 10, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said Jan. 15 at a Defense Writers Group event in Washington.



Pentagon to talk Space Force plans, uniforms with Trump-

Officials expected to brief president on plans for starting up newly authorized military service branch.





Veterans

Valentines wanted: 104-year-old Iwo Jima Marine veteran wants one thing this Valentine’s Day-

A 104-year-old Marine veteran is hoping to add to the memory collection on his bookshelf this year by asking the public near and far for Valentine’s Day cards.