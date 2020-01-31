Blackbird Airpark closed

Advertisement

Blackbird Airpark, located at 2503 East Ave. P in Palmdale, Calif., will be closed Jan. 31-Feb. 2, and Feb. 7-9.

During this time, the staff and volunteers will be doing some early spring cleaning and re-organizing at the park.

Blackbird Airpark will reopen Feb. 14.

Blackbird Airpark, an annex of the Air Force Flight Test Museum at Edwards Air Force Base, was officially dedicated Sept. 27, 1991. It is the world’s only display of a Lockheed SR-71A together with its predecessor A-12, along with the once ultra-secret D-21 drone and the only remaining U-2 “D” model in the world.

The Airpark was established to preserve the proud heritage of the Blackbird family of military aircraft. Through the restoration, preservation, and display of these unique aircraft, it provides the visiting public from all over the world with an interesting and educational experience.

The Blackbird Heritage Courtyard brick exhibit commemorates designers, crew members, and others associated with Blackbird aircraft’s development and mission execution during the Cold War years. Museum visitors are welcome to purchase bricks, inscribed with their names or the name of someone they wish to remember and/or honor, to be placed amongst the names of Blackbird pioneers such as Lockheed’s Clarence “Kelly” Johnson, CIA’s Allen Dulles, U-2’s first flight pilot Tony LeVier, A-12’s first flight pilot Lou Schalk, and SR-71’s first flight pilot Bob Gilliland.

Regular operating hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday-Sunday. Admission is free. For more information on the closure, email giftshop@flighttestmuseum.org.