Nine aviation, space achievements to compete for 2019 Collier Trophy

The National Aeronautic Association recently announced that nine aviation and space achievements will compete for the 2019 Robert J. Collier Trophy.

For 108 years, the Collier Trophy has been the benchmark of aerospace achievement. Awarded annually “… for the greatest achievement in aeronautics or astronautics in America,” it has been bestowed upon some of the most important projects, programs, individuals, and accomplishments in history.

Past winners include the crews of Apollo 11 and Apollo 8, the Mercury 7, Scott Crossfield, Elmer Sperry, Howard Hughes, and Orville Wright. Projects and programs which have been the recipient of the Collier include the B-52, the Boeing 747, the Cessna Citation, the F-22, and the International Space Station. The five most recent recipients of the Collier Trophy are the Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System Team; the Cirrus Aircraft Vision Jet; the Blue Origin New Shepard Team; the NASA/JPL Dawn Mission Team; and the Gulfstream G650.



The 2019 Nominees are:

* Airborne Collision Avoidance System Team

* Bombardier Global 7500

* Gulfstream G500 and G600

* Hubble Space Telescope Team

* magni500 Electric Propulsion System

* Project Heaviside

* Stratolaunch Carrier Aircraft

* The U.S. Air Force/Boeing X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle Team

* Unmanned Aircraft Systems Traffic Management Team



“For more than a century, the Collier Trophy has recognized the greatest achievements in aeronautics and astronautics,” said NAA President Greg Principato. “Some of history’s greatest technological feats have received the Collier. The nominees this year are very much in that tradition, spanning aeronautics and astronautics and including many new technologies and approaches to solving problems. The nominee that comes away with the Collier this year will truly have earned the distinction of Greatest Achievement!”

The Collier Trophy Selection Committee will meet on April 2, 2020, in Arlington, Va., and the recipient will be announced publicly the following day.

The formal presentation of the Collier Trophy will take place on June 11, 2020, at a location to be determined. More information can be found at www.naa.aero.

The National Aeronautic Association is a non-profit membership organization devoted to fostering opportunities to participate fully in aviation activities and to promoting public understanding of the importance of aviation and space flight to the United States. NAA is the caretaker of some of the most important aviation awards in the world and certifies all national aviation records set in the United States.









