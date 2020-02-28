Headlines – February 28, 2020

Advertisement

Lawmakers fight Trump’s border wall cash grab from DoD-

A host of Democrats and one Republican defense leader announced new actions Wednesday to fight the Trump administration’s move to shift $3.8 billion meant for 17 Navy and Air Force aircraft and other military programs toward the president’s border wall project.



Naval flight training resumes for Saudi students-

Saudi Arabian students resumed Navy flight training Feb. 25, nearly three months after a massacre at Naval Air Station Pensacola by one of their comrades left three dead in a shooting that U.S. leaders linked to terrorism.





OMFV: Army seeks industry advice on Bradley replacement-

Two months ago, the Army cancelled its original solicitation to replace the M2 Bradley troop carrier after no company could meet the strict requirements. This afternoon, the Army officially asked for industry input on how to achieve nine broadly-defined “characteristics” for the future Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle.



New GPS sats can maneuver, resist jamming-

Not only will the Space Force’s new positioning, navigation and timing constellation, called NTS-3, provide jam-resistant capabilities to troops on the battlefield, the satellites will be able to rapidly redeploy to provide coverage where it’s most needed, says Bill Gattle, president of L3Harris Space Systems. “NTS-3 is all about getting the data to the warfighter fast,” he told me in a phone interview.



Israeli firm sells over 150 drones to European country-

Bluebird Aero Systems has sold more than 150 vertical-takeoff-and-landing drones to an unnamed European country in a deal worth “tens of millions of euros,” the Israeli company announced Feb. 25.





Here’s what Esper’s AFRICOM review has decided so far-

Facing skepticism from members of Congress about plans to alter force posture in Africa, Defense Secretary Mark Esper told members of the House Armed Services Committee that he remains committed to keeping U.S. forces on the continent.



Sinai mission, crisis response forces, numerous outdated tasks potentially on chopping block-

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told lawmakers Feb. 26 that seldom-used crisis response forces and a number of outdated mission tasks across the combatant commands were under review as the U.S. looks to shore up resources to counter Russia and China.



Esper pitches $705B budget to go toe-to-toe with China, Russia amid possible clash with Congress over border wall-

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Feb. 26 that the United States needs to embrace “critical and emerging” technology completely as it aims to continue its edge over near-peer adversaries — China and Russia. However, clashes with Congress over the U.S.-Mexico border wall could spark a fight.



As soldiers arrive for Defender 2020, European infrastructure will be tested-

Soldiers participating in the Army’s division-scale Defender 2020 exercise across Europe have started to trickle onto the continent, just as generals involved in the effort warn of logistical challenges to operating with the infrastructure there.



Active protection fielding for Bradley vehicle uncertain after tech problems, budget cuts-

The Army is working through when it might be able to field an interim Active Protection System (APS) on the Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle after having to fix several technical problems that cropped up in testing and needing to cut back on the program following congressional budget cuts in the recently passed fiscal 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.



Army has destroyed half of mustard agent stored at Pueblo Chemical Depot-

The Army has destroyed about half of the 2,600 tons (about 2,360 metric tons) of mustard agent contained in decades-old shells stored at a southern Colorado chemical depot.





Your VA home loan benefit — latest changes and tips to make most of it-

When Bryan Bergjans and his wife bought their first house in the early 2000s, he didn’t use his VA home loan benefit, because he didn’t know about it.