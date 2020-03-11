Northrop Grumman successfully demonstrates ‘on-the-move’ ground radar capability

Advertisement

Northrop Grumman has completed a successful government customer demonstration of the Highly Adaptable Multi-Mission Radar system at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.

During the successful live fire demonstration, Northrop Grumman used the HAMMR system, mounted on a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle as an Integrated Air and Missile Defense sensor to detect and track an unmanned aerial vehicle target.

“This first-of-its-kind demonstration validated the sense on-the-move capability in concept for the Department of Defense’s IAMD enterprise and proved that this capability can be developed and fielded to warfighters much sooner than anticipated,” said Mike Meaney, vice president, land and maritime sensors, Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman’s HAMMR is a short- to medium-range X-Band Three Dimensional (3D) radar that utilizes the proven Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) AN/APG-83 F-16 fighter radar in a ground-based, sense on-the-move role. HAMMR provides robust multi-mission 3D performance for air surveillance, weapon cueing and counter-fire target acquisition missions in either a 360-degree or sector-only staring mode. HAMMR delivers the unprecedented ability to provide force protection while operating on the move, significantly increasing warfighter survivability.









