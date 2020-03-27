Headlines – March 27, 2020

Advertisement

News

A COVID-19 outbreak sidelines deployed aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt-

To combat a growing outbreak of COVID-19 on the carrier Theodore Roosevelt, the Navy has ordered the ship to pull into Guam and have the whole crew of 5,000-plus sailors tested for the novel coronavirus, the service’s acting secretary announced March 26.



U.S. transfers Q-West airfield to Iraqi forces citing progress in fight against ISIS-

The U.S. military has handed over the Qayyarah Airfield West base, which is located just over 30 miles south of Mosul, Iraq.





Business

Industry dodges restrictive House measures in Senate’s bailout bill-

The $2 trillion economic stimulus package passed by the Senate late March 25 includes provisions limiting stock dividends for companies that accept governmental loans — but avoids the more restrictive language that was included in the House version of the legislation.



Air Force to Lease T-50A Trainers Ahead of T-7As-

The Air Force is planning to lease between four and eight T-50A trainers made by Lockheed Martin and Korea Aerospace Industries to teach pilots fighter skills, ahead of beginning training in new Boeing T-7A Red Hawks, The Korea Herald reported.



Down to 2: Aircraft will compete to replace Army’s Apache, Kiowa-

Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky and Bell Textron Inc. will compete for the U.S. Army’s Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft program, the service announced March 25.



Lockheed gets $932 million Pentagon contract for THAAD interceptors-

Lockheed Martin was awarded a $932 million Pentagon contract March 24 for THAAD interceptor missiles, some of which are slated to be delivered to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



Harper Construction awarded $57.M for Hangar 95 renovation, other projects-

Harper Construction was awarded a $57.2 million contract for multiple construction projects for the Navy in Yuma, Ariz., the Department of Defense announced March 26.





Defense

Army Europe delivers supplies to northern Italy-

Army Europe helped deliver medical supplies to northern Italy this week to help hospitals overwhelmed by patients during the coronavirus pandemic, the command said in a series of social media posts.



Navy OKs enlistment extensions, veteran re-entry to supplement ranks amid Covid-19-

The Navy is making opportunities available for current sailors to extend enlistments and veterans to return to the fleet as measures to boost manning during and after the coronavirus pandemic.



USNS Comfort will depart for New York on March 28 with Trump, Modly in attendance-

Hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH-20) will leave for New York City on March 28, with President Donald Trump and Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly on hand to see off the ship from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.



Air Force will test a new boot camp location to fight COVID-19-

The Air Force will move to four-week repeating cycles for basic training recruits and test an alternate location to train them, as the service grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, officials said in a statement March 26.



Marines want to get rid of their tanks. Here’s why-

A series of wargames conducted between 2018 and 2019 helped inform the Corps’ decision to divest of tanks and outmoded units and equipment that will have trouble surviving in fight with peer adversaries like China, according to a Marine Corps force redesign report.





Veterans

VA secretary pledges public coronavirus response won’t compromise focus on veterans-

Even as Veterans Affairs staffers prepare to deploy outside their hospitals to help with the national response to the fast-spreading coronavirus, Secretary Robert Wilkie is promising that the department’s first focus will always be caring for veterans.



Skyrocketing unemployment in lockdown likely means hardship for veterans-

Unemployment claims for the third week of March soared to 3.28 million, a staggering and unprecedented tenfold increase from the previous week as the novel coronavirus pandemic wrecked what had been a booming economy, the Labor Department reported.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 456 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact