Space and Missile Systems Center awards $500 million contracts to Raytheon, L3 Technologies

The Space and Missile Systems Center awarded Raytheon Company – Space and Airborne Systems and L3 Technologies Inc. two indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multi-award contracts with ceiling values of $500 million each, totaling $1 billion, for development and production of Protected Tactical Waveform-capable modems, over 120 days ahead of schedule, March 27, 2020.

SMC teamed with the Army Program Executive Office Command Control Communications – Tactical, Product Manager Satellite Communications to leverage commonality and gain efficiencies to execute the Air Force and Army Anti-Jam Modem program. A3M directly supports Protected Tactical SATCOM and is a critical capability to increase anti-jam and communications capacity for joint tactical warfighters in contested environments. A3M will benefit all DoD SATCOM and national security efforts and ultimately keep the nation and its allies operating safely from anywhere at any time.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Raytheon and L3 Technologies Inc. to bring Protected Tactical Waveform anti-jam capability to both Department of the Air Force and Army users,” said Shannon Pallone, senior materiel leader, Tactical SATCOM Division. “This was a joint team from the start, a partnership between the Space Force and the Army, and included support from the [National Security Agency].”

Despite the difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, to include social distancing, the A3M program team continued to execute their mission successfully to completion.

“The team’s disciplined and distributed approach enabled a significantly early award and allowed for a smooth transition to teleworking in the final weeks,” said Pallone.

On March 18, SMC’s commander mandated telework to help protect Airmen and their families from the evolving risk presented by novel coronavirus.

“During times like these, we have to execute our mission while ensuring that we are protecting our people,” said Col. Dennis Bythewood, SMC’s program executive officer for space development. “Not only did the A3M team complete this source selection and contract award via telework, they beat their plan by over 120 days, continuing SMC’s commitment to EPIC Speed.”

The continuation of SMC’s mission is vital to national security and the joint warfighter. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the A3M team has proven that SMC and the U.S. Space Force are capable and ready anytime, anywhere and under any circumstances.

The Space and Missile Systems Center is the U.S. Space Force’s center of excellence for acquiring and developing military space systems. SMC’s portfolio includes space launch, global positioning, military space vehicle communications, defense meteorological space vehicles, range systems, space vehicle control networks, space-based infrared systems, and space situational awareness capabilities.









