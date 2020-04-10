Headlines – April 10, 2020

Advertisement

News

Pentagon expects coronavirus to hit more Navy ships after first outbreak-

The Pentagon is expecting the novel coronavirus to hit more Navy ships after the outbreak on the USS Theodore Roosevelt, a top general said April 9.



‘Terrible, tragic mistake:’ Top general warns enemies not to test US military readiness-

The Pentagon’s top leaders said April 9 they can see a “light at the end of the tunnel” of the COVID-19 pandemic and stressed that the U.S. military remains a force in readiness, with fewer than 2,000 cases out of more than two million troops available to support contingency operations.





Defense

U.S. Navy commissions its last Block III Virginia submarine-

The last of the U.S. Navy’s eight Block III Virginia-class submarines has joined the fleet, according to a Navy news release.



More than 1,400 Air Force trainees graduate from BMT — wearing face masks-

More than 1,400 trainees are graduating from the Air Force’s Basic Military Training on April 9 — all clad in face masks in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.



F-22s intercept Russian maritime recon aircraft near Alaska-

Two Russian IL-38 maritime reconnaissance aircraft were intercepted April 8 near Alaska by F-22s supported by KC-135 and E-3 airborne early warning aircraft, according to North American Aerospace Defense Command.



Ray touts ‘clean-sheet’ arsenal plane, hypersonics, B-1 recovery, end of bomber CAS-

Air Force Global Strike Command chief Gen. Timothy Ray believes the arsenal plane concept likely means a new, “clean sheet” design rather than an existing bomber, he told reporters April 9.





Veterans

Wounded Warrior Projects offers $10 million in coronavirus relief grants to veterans-

Officials from the Wounded Warrior Project will make available $10 million in reserve funds to injured veterans whose finances have been hurt by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the charity announced April 9.



Veterans Affairs hospitals facing ‘serious’ shortage of protective gear internal memos show-

The Department of Veterans Affairs is experiencing serious shortages of protective gear for its medical workers treating patients infected by the new coronavirus, according to excerpts of internal memos shared with The Wall Street Journal.