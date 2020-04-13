Headlines – April 13, 2020

Advertisement

News

Almost 600 sailors on carrier Roosevelt have tested positive for COVID-19-

More than one out of ten sailors assigned to USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) have tested positive for COVID-19 as the Navy continues to isolate the infected sailors from the rest of the crew.



SECDEF discusses possibility of reinstatement for fired Theodore Roosevelt captain-

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper left the door open for reinstating former aircraft carrier commanding officer Capt. Brett Crozier, who was relieved of duty last week after he urged the Navy to step up its response to a COVID-19 outbreak on the 4,800-person ship.



U.S., Taliban discuss easing violence in Afghanistan amid historic peace deal-

The head of U.S. forces in Afghanistan met with Taliban leaders to discuss how to ease the ongoing fighting that threatens the peace deal signed in February.





Business

Lawsuit filed by families of 4 Marines killed in 2018 CH-53 crash-

The families of four Marines killed in an April 3, 2018 CH-53 crash in El Centro, Calif., filled a lawsuit against two companies they allege provided a faulty part that led to the deadly crash.



Newest DOD industry guidance clarifies repayments, makes prototyping easier-

As part of its ongoing effort to bolster the defense industrial base, the Pentagon has issued two new pieces of guidance — one focused on workers, and one focused on prototype contracts.



This upgrade will help Air Force convoys communicate while on the move-

Persistent Systems will receive $25 million to upgrade hardware for the Wave Relay Tactical Assault Kit (WaRTAK) program, which provides multidomain communications and situational awareness to Air Force convoys, the company announced April 8.



Army to hold competition to build ventilators for COVID-19 emergency response-

The Army’s acquisition chief, Bruce Jette, has directed the Army’s Expeditionary Technology Search program to hold a competition for solutions to rapidly build ventilators to support the COVID-19 virus emergency response, according to an April 9 service statement.



Defense contractors keep most plants running despite outbreak-

The Pentagon’s contractors have largely avoided widespread closings or “major impacts” so far from the coronavirus pandemic, according to a running tally compiled by its contracts management office.





Defense

Pentagon may relocate one of its 2 Navy hospital ships-

The Defense Department is considering whether to relocate at least one of the two Navy hospital ships deployed to support the COVID-19 pandemic response, as it works with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Department of Health and Human Services to determine the next potential novel coronavirus hot spots.



First candidate for U.S. Army’s future tactical drone gets first soldier-operated flight-

The first candidate in the running to replace the U.S. Army’s RQ-7 Shadow unmanned aircraft system had its first soldier-operated flight in an April 7 capabilities assessment.



Air Force weighs in on stop-loss policy: ‘We’re not at that point yet’-

The Air Force isn’t ready to implement any stop-loss orders yet, but the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the service to seek volunteers to remain in uniform beyond their current planned separation dates.



Eight airmen recognized for Mideast raids, including one that killed ‘top al Qaeda leader’-

Eight special tactics airmen received awards following a three-month deployment with the Army’s 75th Ranger Regiment in Afghanistan last summer, according to the 24th Special Operations Wing.





Veterans

VA reports 200th death from coronavirus-

Since Veterans Affairs leaders reported the first death of a VA patient from coronavirus in mid-March, the number of positive cases — and fatalities — in the department’s health system has risen dramatically.









