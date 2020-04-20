Flying despite COVID-19; BMT Airmen arrive at Vandenberg

Advertisement

Airmen arriving from Basic Military Training are greeted by Chief Master Sgt. Darryl Hogan, 30th Space Wing command chief, April 17, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. In order to safely route members from BMT during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Airmen were flown on a C-17 to the flightline at Vandenberg AFB, and later bussed to their technical school locations. Each Airmen went through a 14-day quarantine process at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, prior to flying on the C-17.















Airmen from Basic Military Training stand in formation on the flightline after getting off a C-17 April 17, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. Typically, members leaving BMT from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, travel on commercial aircraft to get to their technical school locations. However, under current COVID-19 circumstances, the Airmen are flown on military aircraft to designated bases and transported to their tech school locations by bus. The students went through a 14-day quarantine at BMT prior to flying.















Airmen from Basic Military Training search for their bags on the flightline after getting off a C-17 April 17, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. In order to safely route members from BMT during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Airmen were flown on a C-17 to the flightline at Vandenberg AFB, and later bussed to their technical school locations. Each Airmen went through a 14-day quarantine process at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, prior to flying on the C-17.