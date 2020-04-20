Headlines – April 20, 2020

Advertisement

News

Russian fighter jet executes ‘unsafe’ intercept of U.S. Navy aircraft, coming within 25 feet of an American plane-

For the second time in just four days, a Russian fighter jet conducted an “unsafe” intercept of a U.S. aircraft over the Mediterranean Sea, the Navy said April 19.



Iran acknowledges Revolutionary Guard encounter with US during Persian Gulf drill-

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard acknowledged Sunday it had a tense encounter with U.S. warships in the Persian Gulf last week, but alleged without offering evidence that American forces sparked the incident.





Business

Boeing set to reopen major military helicopter production hub for H-47, MH-139-

After a two-week closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Boeing on April 20 is set to reopen the Philadelphia-area facility where the H-47 Chinook and several other military helicopters are built, the company announced April 17.



Spirit AeroSystems bringing back some furloughed workers-

A major aircraft parts supplier in Kansas is expected to bring about 2,100 furloughed workers back to work next week as Boeing prepares to resume production of its commercial airplanes.



Navy awards big contract for LCAC replacement ship-to-shore connectors-

The Navy has awarded a new contract for the long-awaited replacement connector that will ferry Marines, weapons and other equipment ashore.





Defense

DOD travel ban amid coronavirus pandemic extended to June 30-

The military-wide travel ban has been extended to June 30 in a continued effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Matthew P. Donovan told reporters April 18.



Navy launching investigation into COVID-19 outbreak on Theodore Roosevelt-

The Navy plans to launch a medical investigation April 20 to study the spread of COVID-19 onboard the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt in an effort to better understand how to stifle future outbreaks, officials said April 17.



Army wants 20mm cannon, supervised autonomy for new scout helicopter-

U.S. Army modernization officials have asked aviation firms for ideas on equipping the service’s future scout helicopter with mission systems such as a sleek 20mm cannon and advanced technology for optionally-manned flight.



DOD watchdog wants to know if Navy’s P-8 spy plane can track Russian subs-

The Defense Department’s top watchdog wants to analyze whether the Navy’s newest fleet of maritime surveillance aircraft is fully ready to hunt and track submarines near Europe, nearly seven years after achieving operational readiness in 2013.



Dozens of new Air Force Academy graduates are heading straight to Space Force-

For the first time, the graduating class of the Air Force Academy will have a contingent of cadets who have committed to serve in the newest branch of the military — U.S. Space Force.



A-10 Will Remain in Fleet Through 2040s Despite Planned Cuts-

The Air Force’s future close air support portfolio will include seven squadrons of A-10s into the 2040s, along with light attack aircraft in partnership with some countries, but these efforts will be distinct from Special Operations Command’s pursuit of an Armed Overwatch aircraft, the Air Force’s top planner said April 16.





Veterans

Medal of Honor recipient Bennie Adkins has died of coronavirus-

Medal of Honor recipient and Vietnam veteran Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins has passed away after a weeks-long fight against the novel coronavirus, according to a foundation started in his name to help soldiers transition from military to civilian life.



For veterans who missed out on COVID stimulus cash payouts, VA, IRS have a quick fix-

Veterans Affairs and Treasury Department leaders announced new plans April 17 to get coronavirus stimulus checks to veterans who may have missed out on the initial wave of payments because they don’t typically file tax returns or collect Social Security benefits.



VA pledges more masks for medical staff who were rationing supplies-

Veterans Affairs leaders are promising additional protective masks for health care staffers in the wake of accusations from employee groups that the department has covered over equipment shortages during the coronavirus outbreak.



35,000 military retirees will soon see a Tricare refund-

About 35,000 military retirees will soon receive cash refunds from Tricare, thanks to a policy change made last year that affects how Tricare calculates annual out-of-pocket maximum payments.









