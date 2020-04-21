Navy conducting public health outbreak investigation on USS Theodore Roosevelt

Advertisement

As the US Navy continues to work to fully understand the outbreak onboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, the Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are planning to conduct a COVID-19 public health outbreak investigation with volunteers from the crew.

The results of the outbreak investigation will inform medical professionals to facilitate better public health decision making for this ship and advise broader COVID-19 surveillance and mitigation strategies for the TR and the Fleet.

“An outbreak investigation is a standard part of our public health response for an infectious disease event aboard one of our ships,” said Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, U.S. Navy Surgeon General. “This is a stealthy virus in many ways and this outbreak investigation is an important medical weapon to understand its behavior so that we can better protect the crew, their shipmates on other vessels and ultimately the nation.”

The outbreak investigation will ask volunteers to complete a short survey and provide two specimens for laboratory testing. Findings from the outbreak investigation will help the Navy plan for averting or minimizing future outbreaks and improve Fleet Surgeons’ understanding of this disease.

The Navy is committed to make the best-informed decisions to protect the health and safety of its Sailors. USS Theodore Roosevelt’s crew has been impacted by this virus harder than any other military unit. This outbreak investigation provides an opportunity to make a difference and help the nation battle this virus and prevent and contain future outbreaks.









