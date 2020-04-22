Coffee4Vets delivers to Lancaster Veterans Home

Advertisement

Coffee4Vets typically meets every Tuesday morning at Crazy Otto’s Diner in Lancaster.

With the current coronavirus lockdown restrictions in place, Coffee4Vets has not been meeting.

That did not stop Coffee4Vets organizers and volunteers from delivering a Crazy Otto’s breakfast to the frontline workers at the Pete Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster, Calif., April 21.

The “no contact” delivery was accepted by a socially distances and masked Elvie Ancheta, the home’s administrator.

The breakfast was prepared by Crazy Otto’s owner, Jin Hur and his team at the Avenue I location. Jin Hur is a “Blue Star” father.

The delivery team included Coffee4Vets President Juan Blanco, Vice President Atherine Blanco, as well as board members Tony Tortolano and Krishna Flores.

Coffee4Vets did live remote radio spot on AM 1470 with Cafe Con Leche host Lilia Galindo and her Korean War vet husband Ed. “It was live, remote and a reminder that Coffee4Vets will return when the Covid-19 pandemic passes into the distanced past and we can see our friends again … one … fine … Tuesday,” said Dennis Anderson.

Additionally, local Air Force veteran Bob Alvis had put the call out for hygiene items for the veterans. High Desert Medical Group answered the call, and delivered the supplies the same day. Supplies included skin moisturizer and Poli-Grip.





























DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 456 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact