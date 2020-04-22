News Briefs – April 22, 2020

Advertisement

Military applies to extend, expand testing range in Arizona

The federal Bureau of Land Management is working with the military to allow for the continuation of testing, training and national defense at the Barry M. Goldwater Range in southern Arizona.

The BLM is processing the military’s request to extend the current reservation of 1.7 million acres of public lands along the U.S.-Mexico border for defense purposes.

The Air Force and Navy also seek the withdrawal of the acreage from all forms of appropriation under the public land laws including mining, mineral leasing and geothermal leasing.

The Navy is acting on behalf of the Marine Corps.

In addition, the Air Force has requested the withdrawal of 2,366 acres of contiguous public lands.

The requests must be approved by Congress. AP



Lockheed first quarter results

Lockheed Martin on April 21 reported first-quarter net income of $1.72 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $6.08.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.76 per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $15.65 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.23 billion.

Lockheed expects full-year earnings to be $23.65 to $23.95 per share, with revenue in the range of $62.25 billion to $64 billion.

Lockheed shares have fallen slightly more than 1 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has dropped 13 percent. The stock has risen 22 percent in the last 12 months. AP









