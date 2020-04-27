Navy accepts delivery of future USS Delbert D. Black

Advertisement

The Navy accepted delivery of the guided missile destroyer Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) from Huntington Ingalls Industries Ingalls shipbuilding division in Pascagoula, Miss., April 24, 2020.

Accepting delivery of DDG 119 represents the official transfer of the ship from the shipbuilder to the Navy. Prior to delivery, the ship successfully conducted a series of at-sea and pier-side trials to demonstrate its material and operational readiness.

The 68th Arleigh Burke class destroyer honors Delbert D. Black, the first Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy, and will be the first naval ship to bear his name. Black is known for guiding the Navy through the Vietnam conflict and ensuring enlisted leadership was properly represented Navy-wide by initiating the Master Chief program.

“The DDG 51 shipbuilding program and Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Gulf Coast are proud to accept delivery of Delbert D. Black on behalf of the Navy, an look forward to her commissioning later this year,” said Capt. Seth Miller, DDG 51 class program manager, Program Executive Office (PEO) Ships. “Ingalls has delivered another highly capable platform that will sail from our shores and help protect the nation for decades to come.”

The DDG 51 class ships currently being constructed are Aegis Baseline 9 Integrated Air and Missile Defense destroyers with increased computing power and radar upgrades that improve detection and reaction capabilities against modern air warfare and Ballistic Missile Defense threats.

In addition to Delbert D. Black, HII’s Pascagoula shipyard is also currently in production on the future destroyers Frank E. Peterson Jr. (DDG 121), and Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123), as well as the Flight III ships, Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), and Ted Stevens (DDG 128).

As one of the Defense Department’s largest acquisition organizations, PEO Ships is responsible for executing the development and procurement of all destroyers, amphibious ships, special mission and support ships, and boats and craft.









