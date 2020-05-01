Headlines – May 1, 2020

Advertisement

News

Taliban attacks in Afghanistan surge after U.S. peace deal, inflicting heavy casualties-

Facing an emboldened Taliban, and with less U.S. military support, Afghan forces have suffered heavy casualties during a two-month surge in violence across the country that is threatening to jeopardize a fragile peace deal between the United States and the Taliban.



Army defends decision to have West Point graduation-

The Army’s top leaders on April 30 defended their decision to bring 1,000 cadets back to the Military Academy at West Point for graduation, where President Donald Trump is slated to speak, saying that despite the coronovirus risk students would have had to return anyway to prepare for their next duty assignment.



Russia says using new U.S. warheads would provoke nuclear retaliation-

Russia’s foreign ministry has warned the United States that any use of the U.S. Navy’s new low-yield nuclear weapons would provoke a heavy response from the Kremlin.





Business

U.S. Navy selects Fincantieri design for next-generation frigate-

The U.S. Navy’s newest surface combatant has Italian heritage, the Navy announced April 30.



Pentagon wary of adversaries buying defense firms amid economic crisis-

Pentagon leaders are worried adversaries are using the global economic disruption to snatch up critical businesses key to the U.S. defense industry, and is considering stepping in to halt such transactions, the military’s top acquisition official said.



U.S. Air Force wants to develop a hypersonic cruise missile-

The U.S. Air Force is seeking information from industry about hypersonic cruise missile technology, with the hopes of starting up a new prototyping program in the near future.



Defense industry shutdowns trend upward, but Lord is monitoring cash flow-

The Pentagon’s top acquisition official sees positive signs for the defense-industrial base, but remains concerned that enough cash may not be flowing to the smallest, most vulnerable companies in order to keep them open in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.



U.S. approves Apache, Viper attack helicopter options for Philippines-

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential sale of two different helicopters to the Philippines, in advance of that country’s final decision on what system to buy.



Only 20 defense firms sought $17 billion in COVID loans. Now the Trump administration is weighing a fix-

Because fewer than 20 firms sought to apply for $17 billion in federal loans for Defense Department suppliers hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, the Trump administration is weighing how to broaden the eligibility requirements, a top Pentagon official said April 30.



Will small launch market survive COVID-19? The Pentagon has concerns-

Department of Defense leaders are warning that the domestic small launch market is particularly vulnerable to the ongoing financial difficulties caused by the COVID-19 situation, and the U.S. Space Force wants to know how it can support the burgeoning sector.



Virus hurting Army small businesses-

The COVID-19 pandemic is putting particular stress on the Army’s second- and third-tier suppliers, said the service’s secretary April 30.





Defense

In first, DOD awards massive $7.2 billion contract to single company for PCS moves-

After extended debate and some controversy, U.S. Transportation Command has inked a massive $7.2 billion, three-year contract with a single company for the relocation of household goods in military permanent change of station moves.



Army tank crews are playing video games to maintain readiness-

If you’re feeling guilty about spending too much time playing video games during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, don’t: a handful of Army tank crews are actually relying on online gaming to maintain their readiness while social distancing.



VCNO Burke to oversee expanded Theodore Roosevelt outbreak investigation-

The Navy’s number two will take the helm of an expanded investigation into the circumstances surrounding the March COVID-19 outbreak on USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), the service announced April 30.





Veterans

VA orders $300,000 worth of body bags-

The Department of Veterans Affairs ordered nearly $300,000 worth of body bags this month, according to a contracting document reviewed by POLITICO.



April saw VA coronavirus cases jump four-fold, deaths up 8 times-

Veterans Affairs health workers closed April with another grim coronavirus milestone: More than 8,000 patients within the system have tested positive for the fast-spreading illness.



Veterans’ Memorial Day ‘Rolling to Remember’ motorcycle tradition is going virtual-

AMVETS has scrapped plans to carry on the Rolling Thunder tradition in Washington, D.C., this Memorial Day because of the coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings, but pledged to hold similar events next year.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact