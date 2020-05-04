Headlines – May 4, 2020

Advertisement

News

Watchdog group says U.S. not releasing data on Taliban attacks-

The U.S. mission in Afghanistan has for the first time refused to publicly release its data on insurgent attacks amid the implementation of a peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban, an American watchdog said May 1.





Business

Covid-19: More U.S. defense contractors re-open than close for first time since virus struck-

For the first time since the coronavirus (Covid-19) reached the United States, more defence contractors re-opened than closed over the past week, according to the Pentagon’s top weapons buyer.



SEAKR moving forward with DARPA’s Pit Boss project-

SEAKR Engineering will continue developing the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Pit Boss as the sole prime contractor, the company announced April 28.



Interview: NDIA’s Wesley Hallman on a liability shield, other defense priorities for the next stimulus-

As the Pentagon works to defray the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on its network of suppliers, it’s worked hand-in-glove with defense and aerospace trade associations to find and address problems in the supply chain.



Russian arms production slowed by coronavirus, analysts find-

A report drawing on anonymized phone data, and other open-source information belies Vladimir Putin’s everything’s-under-control message.



Airbus just beat Boeing to be the first to complete a wholly automated air-to-air refueling operation-

Airbus just bested Boeing, achieving a massive milestone in an area that’s recently been haunting the American manufacturer: air-to-air refueling.





Defense

An accidental Navy chief steers his service through a storm-

Adm. Michael M. Gilday appears determined that his recommendations on the Roosevelt case will be made based on Navy principles and not on fears of what the White House might want.



Defense budget brawl looms after pandemic-

Defense budget cuts are looming as the coronavirus pandemic places pressure on the federal budget across various agencies.



Military COVID-19 cases continue to grow as DOD begins to study asymptomatic transmission-

The Defense Department is working toward being able to test troops in key national security roles, the Pentagon’s top spokesman told Military Times on May 1, but numbers aren’t yet available as to how much progress has been made.



Why the Navy has stopped releasing ships’ COVID-19 case counts-

A second deployed Navy warship was sidelined this week after the coronavirus spread among its crew members, but the service has it won’t be giving anymore ship-specific updates on how many people have caught the illness.





Space Force

Meet the new lieutenants joining US Space Force-

Jonathan Novak wanted to be a stealth fighter pilot. Aaron Brooks was fascinated with space ever since he was six years old. And Katie Scheibner just knew she wanted to serve her country in some way.



Space Force mulls new opportunities for enlisted airmen-

Enlisted Airmen who sign up for the Space Force can expect to see a broader range of career opportunities than they had during their time in the Air Force.





Veterans

VA names new acting chief of staff, filling another leadership vacancy-

Veterans Affairs officials announced May 1 that the department’s top congressional liaison will also serve as acting chief of staff, filling another of VA’s most senior leadership vacancies.



Veterans Affairs adds 2,000 new coronavirus cases in five days, deaths top 500-

Veterans Affairs patient deaths from coronavirus topped 500 overnight and cases rose to nearly 9,000 as the illness continues to spread within the department’s health system.



What VA isn’t saying about hydroxychloroquine — and everything else related to coronavirus-

The Department of Veterans Affairs has sidestepped questions about its response to the coronavirus, veteran service organizations and congressional committees have said, even as the number of deaths at VA hospitals attributed to covid-19 eclipsed 500 on May 1.









