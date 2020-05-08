Headlines – May 8, 2020

Advertisement

News

U.S. pulls Patriot missiles, fighter aircraft from Saudi Arabia amid dispute-

The U.S. is pulling two Patriot missile batteries and some fighter aircraft out of Saudi Arabia, an American official said May 7, amid tensions between the kingdom and the Trump administration over oil production.



U.S. eyes troop drawdown in Egypt’s restive Sinai-

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper is leading a push to withdraw troops from an international peacekeeping force the U.S. heads in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, where Egyptian security forces are battling Islamic State militants on Israel’s doorstep, according to current and former U.S. officials.



DOD nominee: Afghanistan withdrawal will be ‘reassessed’ if Taliban doesn’t stop attacks-

The Pentagon is proceeding with its planned drawdown to 8,600 troops in Afghanistan by July, but the situation will be “reassessed” with possible additional deployments if the Taliban does not stop attacking Afghan forces, a nominee to help lead Defense Department policy told lawmakers May 7.





Business

Britain to restart competition for fleet solid support ships, but who’s allowed to bid?-

Britain is set to restart a competition later this year to build up to three large logistics ships to support deployment of the Royal Navy’s new aircraft carrier fleet, having suspended the procurement effort last year.



State clears Apache updates for Egypt, excess MRAPs for UAE-

The U.S. State Department has cleared a pair of potential foreign military sales, with a combined price tag that could be worth $2.8 billion for American defense contractors.



State Department awards IT contract to help combat narcotics-

The State Department awarded General Dynamics Information Technology an estimated $350 million contract for IT services, the company announced May 7.



Amazon challenges the Pentagon’s revised JEDI solicitation directly to the department-

Amazon Web Services filed a bid protest directly to the Department of Defense challenging “ambiguous aspects” of the Pentagon’s revised solicitation for its embattled enterprise cloud contract.





Defense

U.S. Air Force bails on Mattis-era fighter jet readiness goal-

The U.S. Air Force has officially abandoned a directive to get its F-35, F-22 and F-16 jets up to an 80 percent mission-capable rate after failing to meet that goal in fiscal 2019, the service’s presumptive chief of staff indicated May 7.



U.S. military killed 132 civilians in wars last year, Pentagon says-

The tally has changed little since the previous year’s report, which put the total at 120 civilians killed. Civilian deaths in Afghanistan again eclipsed those in Syria and Iraq.



After Crozier firing, top admiral tells sailors to ‘show courage in speaking up’-

The Navy’s top officer is warning sailors to remain vigilant about their health — even as states start or prepare to open back up — in light of the threat the novel coronavirus poses to the force.



Big Navy frigate risks oversized $1.4 billion cost per ship-

The Navy truncated orders for its ill-fated Littoral Combat Ship because the small vessels were vulnerable to attack and too lightly armed. Now, a new report suggests that the frigate intended to replace it may cost 56 percent more than projected partly because it’s bigger.



How U.S. Air Force halved T-6 hypoxia cases in 2019-

The Air Force cut the number of hypoxia and similar incidents in the T-6A Texan II by more than half in fiscal 2019 after putting into place a series of changes it hoped would fix the problem.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact