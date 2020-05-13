California National Guard supports Riverside County medical site

Advertisement

U.S. Army Maj. Christopher Scott, who commands medical missions for the California National Guard’s Joint Task Force 224, delivers face masks to David Smitherman, an EMT firefighter with the California Emergency Medical Services Authority at the Riverside County COVID-19 testing site in Indio, Calif., May 7, 2020. Over 12,500 individuals have been tested at the Indio site, which has conducted more tests than any other testing location in California











U.S. Air Force Capt. Patrick McGar, a clinical nurse with the 144th Fighter Wing, leads a tour of the Indio, Calif., COVID-19 testing site for U.S. Army Maj. Christopher Scott, medical commander for the California National Guard’s Joint Task Force 224, May 7, 2020. Over 12,500 individuals have been tested at the Indio site, which has conducted more tests than any other testing site in California.











U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Gomez-Castro, a medical technician with the California Air National Guard’s 144th Fighter Wing, explains the COVID-19 testing process to a patient in Indio, Calif., on May 7, 2020. Over 12,500 individuals have been tested at the Indio site, which has conducted more tests than any other testing site in California. The 144th FW is based at Fresno Air National Guard Base.











U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Gomez-Castro, a medical technician with the California Air National Guard’s 144th Fighter Wing, explains the COVID-19 testing process to a patient in Indio, Calif., on May 7, 2020. Over 12,500 individuals have been tested at the Indio site, which has conducted more tests than any other testing site in California.











U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ricky Martinez-Palos and Senior Airman Joshua Gomez-Castro, medical technicians with the California Air National Guard’s 144th Fighter Wing, and Staff Sgt. Jessica Langas, a medical technician with the 163rd Attack Wing, change their gloves in between conducting tests for patients at the Riverside County COVID-19 testing site in Indio, California, May 7, 2020. The Indio site has tested over 12,500 individuals, which is more tests than any other testing location in California. The 144th FW is based at Fresno Air National Guard Base, and the 163rd ATKW is based at March Air Reserve Base.











U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Hong, chief of aerospace medicine at the California Air National Guard’s 146th Airlift Wing, highlights operations at the Riverside County COVID-19 testing site to members of the Joint Task Force 224 medical command team in Indio, Calif., May 7, 2020. California National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are performing humanitarian support missions throughout the state in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.











U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jordan Darnauer, commander of the 144th Medical Detachment, 144th Fighter Wing, California Air National Guard, leads a tour of the alternate care site in Indio, Calif., May 7, 2020, for the Joint Task Force 224 medical command team. California National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are performing humanitarian support missions throughout the state in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.











Dennis Day, right, Riverside County Federal Medical Station incident commander, and Herald Selby, California Emergency Medical Services Authority medical support team director, discuss site operations with a California Army National Guard Soldier, left, and Senior Airman Tamara Frankie, right, a medical technician from the California Air National Guard’s 163d Attack Wing, in Indio, Calif., May 7, 2020. The federal, state, and county representatives are working together seamlessly to provide almost 600 COVID-19 tests each day to the community.









