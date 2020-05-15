Five sailors return to USS Roosevelt, test positive for COVID-19

Advertisement

Five U.S. Navy sailors who had returned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

A Navy spokesperson, Cmdr. Myers Vasquez, said the sailors had all tested positive and spent more than two weeks in isolation. They showed no symptoms for at least three days, and all tested negative twice before returning to the ship.

“The five sailors developed influenza-like illness symptoms and executed their personal responsibility by reporting to medical for evaluation,” Vasquez said in a statement. “The sailors were immediately removed from the ship and placed back in isolation, their close contacts were mapped, and they are receiving the required medical care.”

Eighteen of their shipmates, who they had come into close contact with, have also been isolated.

The Navy said the initial suggestion is the flare-up may be the result of a testing issue rather than a renewed outbreak.

The coronavirus outbreak onboard the ship started in late March. More than 80 percent of the crew were evacuated and placed in isolation. The Roosevelt’s manning level is around 4,800 sailors. Since that initial evacuation, approximately 3,000 sailors have been returned to the ship.

The initial outbreak became public knowledge through a leaked memo from the then ship’s commander, Capt. Brett Crozier. Crozier was later fired by then acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly. Modly has since resigned.

An initial investigation conducted by the Navy recommended reinstating Crozier – but Secretary of Defense Mark Esper ordered a more thorough investigation, not only of the situation on board the Roosevelt, but also into the entire command structure in the U.S. Pacific fleet. That report is expected to be presented to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday by May 27.

Gilday himself is working from home for at least a week after coming into contact with a relative who is infected with COVID-19.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact