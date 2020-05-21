Shooter killed, 1 sailor hurt at Texas naval station

Advertisement

A security team “neutralized” an active shooter early May 21 at a Texas naval air station, the U.S. Navy said.

The security team responded to the North/Ocean Drive Gate at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi at about 6:15 a.m. One sailor assigned to the security force team was injured but was in good condition, the Navy said.

The injured Navy sailor was shot but was wearing body armor, said a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide information not yet made public. The sailor was taken to a local hospital, deemed in good condition, and has been released, according to a NAS Corpus Christi Facebook post.

The facility was on lockdown for about five hours, but that was lifted shortly before noon. The north gate remains closed at this time, but the Main/South gate has reopened.

The FBI in Houston said it will lead he investigation. Neither investigators nor the Navy provided details on the shooter or a possible motive.

Attorney General William Barr was briefed on the incident, a Justice Department spokeswoman said.

The station had a similar lockdown last December. In another incident at the base last year, a man plead guilty to destruction of U.S. government property and possession of a stolen firearm for ramming his truck into a barricade.

Naval Air Station Corpus Christi is home to the four squadrons of Training Air Wing Four, which uses Truax Field on base and outlying airfields. Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and foreign student pilots train at the base.

Naval Air Station Corpus Christi also houses the Corpus Christi Army Depot which serves as the primary maintenance depot for Department of Defense rotary-wing aircraft. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Service also operates from Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.









