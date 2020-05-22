NASA invites public to be its guests to celebrate historic ‘Launch America’

Advertisement

NASA is inviting the public to help celebrate a historic milestone in human spaceflight as it prepares for #LaunchAmerica — the first flight into orbit of American astronauts on American rockets from American soil since the end of the space shuttle era in 2011.

NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 test flight is targeted for lift off at 4:33 p.m., EDT, May 27, and will send NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley to the International Space Station.

Members of the public can attend the launch virtually, receiving mission updates and opportunities normally received by on-site guests.

To participate, members of the public can register to find a calendar of mission information, mission highlights, and virtual tours. For more information, visit https://www.nasa.gov/beourguest.

Virtual NASA Social

For the first time ever, NASA is hosting a global “NASA Social,” an opportunity for social media users to get a behind the scenes view of the launch – virtually – and a unique way the public can celebrate the return of human spaceflight to American soil.

The #LaunchAmerica NASA Social is taking the form of a Facebook group that any social media user can request permission to join by answering a few simple questions and agreeing to adhere to the guidelines of the group. In addition to connecting virtually with a community of people excited about the #LaunchAmerica mission, participants will be able to virtually tour NASA facilities at Kennedy and interact with NASA representatives in real time, as well as virtually view a launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. For more information and to register, visit https://www.nasa.gov/social/launchamerica.

NASA STEM Engagement

No matter where you are, you can celebrate this historic milestone with other members of the Artemis Generation. Students can share their excitement with webinars, virtual reality experiences and activities specifically designed for grades K-4 and grades 5-12. These and other exciting resources are available at https://go.nasa.gov/CCPLaunchKit.

NASA Television Coverage

In addition to social media coverage, NASA Television will air a number of events leading up to, including, and following the historic launch. Continuous coverage of the mission on all NASA TV channels begins at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 27 and continue through Crew Dragon’s arrival at the International Space Station on Thursday, May 28, including the subsequent hatch opening and welcoming ceremony.

The following events currently are scheduled to air live (all times Eastern). Please check the NASA TV schedule for the latest updates:

May 25

No earlier than 6 p.m. – Demo-2 prelaunch news conference

May 26

10 a.m. – NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine media availability at Kennedy’s Countdown Clock

May 27

Noon – Live views of the SpaceX/Falcon 9 rocket on Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center

12:15 p.m. – Live countdown coverage of NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station (launch scheduled at 4:33 p.m.)

6 p.m. – Demo-2 postlaunch news conference

May 28

11:39 a.m. – Docking of the SpaceX Crew Dragon and NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station

1:55 p.m. – SpaceX Crew Dragon hatch opening to the International Space Station

2:25 p.m. – SpaceX Crew Dragon and International Space Station crew media event aboard the space station

May 29

11:05 a.m. – International Space Station Expedition 63 crew news conference with space station Commander Chris Cassidy of NASA and NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley

12:50 p.m. – International Space Station Expedition 63 in-flight event for SpaceX to mark the arrival of the Demo-2 crew

The Demo-2 mission will be the final major step before NASA’s Commercial Crew Program certifies Crew Dragon for operational, long-duration missions to the space station. This certification and regular operation of Crew Dragon will enable NASA to continue the important research and technology investigations taking place onboard the station, which benefits people on Earth and lays the groundwork for future exploration of the Moon and Mars starting with the agency’s Artemis program.









