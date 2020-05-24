Secretary of Defense to hosts wreath ceremony at Arlington on Memorial Day

Advertisement

Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper will host a wreath ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, May 25, at 9 a.m., EDT, to honor our men and women in uniform who have died while serving our nation.

The Secretary will be joined by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark A. Milley, and other senior government and defense officials.

The event will be live-streamed on Defense.gov.

Later in the day, Secretary Esper and Gen. Milley will join the President and other members of the administration for a Memorial Day ceremony at Fort McHenry, Md.









