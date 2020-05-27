Advertisement

U.S. Navy

AECOM Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, Calif., (N62470-19-D-8022); Aptim Federal Services LLC, Alexandria, Va., (N62470-19-D-8023); CH2M Hill Constructors Inc., Englewood, Colo., (N62470-19-D-8024); Environmental Chemical Corp., Burlingame, Calif., (N62470-19-D-8025); Fluor Intercontinental Inc., Greensville, S.C., (N62470-19-D-8026); and Perini Management Services Inc., Framingham, Mass., (N62470-19-D-8027), are awarded a $1,000,000,000 modification to increase the maximum dollar value of an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract for global contingency construction projects worldwide. The work to be performed provides for the Navy on behalf of the Department of Defense and other federal agencies for immediate response for construction services when authorized. The construction and related engineering services will respond to natural disasters, humanitarian assistance, conflict or projects with similar characteristics and will be predominately construction. The contractor, in support of the construction effort, may be required to provide initial base operating support services, which will be incidental to construction efforts. After award of this modification, the total cumulative contract value will be $2,087,443,694. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with a completion date of March 2024. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on subsequent modifications for work on existing individual task orders. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co. Integrated Defense Systems, Tewksbury, Mass., is awarded a $29,222,688 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Receive Only Cooperative Radar and its system. This contract provides for the development of new detection algorithms and operating modes for the AN/SPY-6(V)1 radar system, which will improve detection and tracking capabilities of the radar system. Work will be performed in Marlboro, Massachusetts (98 percent); and Fairfax, Va., (2 percent). The work to be performed includes modelling and simulation of new operating modes, revisions of code to incorporate new algorithms, integration of algorithms into demonstration hardware and field tests using representative AN/SPY-6(V)1 demonstration hardware. Work is expected to be completed by May 25, 2023. The total cumulative value of this contract is $29,222,688. This is a three-year base contract with one two-year option period, which, if exercised, would increase cumulative contract value to $47,513,260. The action will be incrementally funded with an initial obligation of $6,722,688 utilizing fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds that will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under N00014-19-S-B001, “Long Range Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) for Navy and Marine Corps Science and Technology.” Since proposals are received throughout the year under the long range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation are unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (N00014-20-C-1073).

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $15,989,488 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00019-20-F-0817) against a previously-issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0008. This order procures support to manage diminishing manufacturing sources in support of the F-35 program for the Air Force, Navy and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be complete by June 2020. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $6,545,775; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,545,774; and non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $2,897,939 will be obligated at time of award, $6,545,775 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

CACI Inc. – Federal, Chantilly, Va., is awarded a $14,899,365 firm-fixed-price contract (N32205-20-C-4008) for 365-calendar day worldwide logistics services. The $14,899,365 consists of the amounts listed in the following areas: labor, materials and travel. Work will be performed worldwide. Work will include worldwide support services in the functional areas of sustainment logistics, corrective maintenance logistics system support, combat logistics force load management, material handling equipment, ordnance handling equipment support and ordnance management. Work is expected to be complete by June 2021. The contract includes one option period, which if exercised, will bring the total contract value to $29,628,581. Funds will be obligated on June 1, 2020. Contract funds in the amount of $14,899,365, excluding the option period, are obligated for fiscal 2020 using Navy working capital funds and (transportation) working capital funds. This contract is a sole-source and one offer was received. The Naval Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

Grammatech Inc., Ithaca, N.Y., is awarded a $7,569,838 modification (P00010) to previously-awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N68335-17-C-0700. This modification exercises an option to procure continued services and materials necessary to conduct research and develop the Late-Stage Software Customization and Complexity Reduction project. Work will be performed in Ithaca, New York. Specifically, this modification provides for the research and development of five software tools – Grammatech Transformer (GTx)-Reducer, GTx-Optimizer, GTx-Hardener and Vertex and LiftBridge. These software tools improve the viability of late stage customization against software binaries. Work is expected to be complete by May 2022. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $469,719 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J. Jersey, is the contracting activity.



U.S. Army

Ernst & Young LLP, Washington, D.C., was awarded a $93,000,000 modification (P00023) to contract W91CRB-18-F-0238 for professional commercial audit support services. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 20, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $12,337,384 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $16,211,164 modification (P00068) to contract W58RGZ-18-C-0043 for engineering services and contractors on the battlefield. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 17, 2023. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $16,211,164 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

ProSecure LLC, Fairfax, Va., was awarded an $11,165,786 firm-fixed-price contract for armed guard security services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 12 received. Work will be performed in the cities of Rufus, The Dalles and Cascade Locks, Oregon, with an estimated completion date of July 3, 2025. Fiscal 2020 civil expenses funds in the amount of $11,165,786 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland, Ore., is the contracting activity (W9127N-20-C-0003).



Defense Logistics Agency

Paragon-One Group LLC, Gaithersburg, Md., has been awarded a maximum $57,792,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for managed print software services. This was a competitive acquisition with six responses received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are inside and outside the continental U.S., with a May 25, 2023, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal year 2020 through 2023 working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Contracting Services Office, New Cumberland, Penn., (SP7000-20-D-0003).

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Conn., has been awarded a maximum $7,946,333 firm-fixed-price delivery order (SPRPA1-20-F-C12U) against a five-year basic ordering agreement (SPRPA1-17-G-C101) for H-53 hydraulic fluid tanks. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Connecticut, with an April 30, 2025, performance completion date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 Navy working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Penn.

Burlington Industries LLC, Greensboro, N.C., has been awarded a maximum $7,935,500 modification (P00007) exercising the second one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-18-D-1054) with four one-year option periods for poly/wool gabardine cloth. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract. Location of performance is North Carolina, with a May 29, 2021, performance completion date. Using military service is Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.



U.S. Air Force

Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tenn., has been awarded an $8,800,167 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for model-based intent-driven adaptive software (MIDAS). The objective of this contract is to develop a new approach to evolutionary software development and deployment that extends the results of model-based software engineering and provides an integrated, end-to-end framework for building software that is focused on growth and adaptation. The scope of this effort includes research, design, development, demonstration, testing, integration and delivery of the MIDAS software system that enables rapid adaptation of software to changes in requirements, platforms and computational resources at a scale and speed appropriate for the complex software ecosystem upon which the U.S. government, military and economy depend. Work will be performed in Nashville, Tenn., and is expected to be completed by May 7, 2024. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and 20 offers were received. Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, N.Y., is the contracting activity (FA8750-20-C-0215).







