Army Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Phillips, a California National Guardsman, holds a phone during a video call from family members of retired Staff Sgt. Larry Ogburn, a World War II veteran, to celebrate his 94th birthday in Ventura, Calif., May 25, 2020. The celebration included a parade of military vehicles past Ogburn’s home, allowing community members to celebrate with the veteran while maintaining a safe social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.









