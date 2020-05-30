NASA updates coverage plans for landmark NASA SpaceX launch

Advertisement

NASA will provide live coverage of prelaunch and launch activities for the agency’s SpaceX Demo-2 test flight, carrying NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley to the International Space Station.

NASA and SpaceX now are targeting 3:22 p.m., EDT, May 30, for the launch of the first commercially built and operated American rocket and spacecraft carrying astronauts to the space station. The first launch attempt, on May 27, was scrubbed due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Full mission coverage begins at 11 a.m., and will air live on NASA Television and the agency’s website, as well as numerous other platforms. The launch broadcast commentators are: Marie Lewis, Dan Huot, Gary Jordan, Derrol Nail, and Tahira Allen from NASA; and Lauren Lyons, John Insprucker, and Jessie Anderson from SpaceX; with special guest host and former NASA astronaut Leland Melvin. Postlaunch coverage commentators are Leah Cheshier, Courtney Beasley, Gary Jordan and Dan Huot from NASA; and Kate Tice, Siva Bharadvaj, and Michael Andrews from SpaceX.

Prelaunch coverage also includes a special performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by Grammy Award-winning singer Kelly Clarkson.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and is scheduled to dock with the space station at 10:29 a.m., May 31.

This will be SpaceX’s final test flight for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program and will provide critical data on the performance of the Falcon 9 rocket, Crew Dragon spacecraft, and ground systems, as well as in-orbit, docking, and landing operations.

The test flight also will provide valuable data toward certification of SpaceX’s crew transportation system for regular flights carrying astronauts to and from the space station. SpaceX currently is readying the hardware for the first space station crew rotational mission, which would happen after data from this test flight is reviewed for certification.

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, media participation in news conferences will be remote, with only a limited number of media, who already have been accredited, will be accommodated at Kennedy. For the protection of media and Kennedy employees, the Kennedy Press Site News Center facilities will remain closed to all media throughout these events.

Here’s the updated timeline for Saturday’s launch attempt (All times are Eastern Daylight Time):

Saturday, May 30

11 a.m. – NASA TV launch coverage begins (continues through docking)

3:22 p.m. – Liftoff

4:09 p.m. – Crew Dragon phase burn

4:55 p.m. – Far-field manual flight test

TBD p.m. – Astronaut downlink event from Crew Dragon

6:30 p.m. – Postlaunch news conference at Kennedy

– Administrator Bridenstine

– Kathy Lueders, manager, NASA Commercial Crew Program

– SpaceX representative (tbd)

– Kirk Shireman, manager, International Space Station Program

– NASA Chief Astronaut Pat Forrester

Sunday, May 31

TBD a.m. – Astronaut downlink event from Crew Dragon

10:29 a.m. – Docking

12:45 p.m. – Hatch Open

1:05 p.m. – Welcome ceremony

3:15 p.m. – Post-arrival news conference at Johnson

– NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine

– Johnson Space Center Director Mark Geyer

– NASA Chief Astronaut Pat Forrester

Monday, June 1

11:15 a.m. – Space Station crew news conference, with NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy, Bob Behnken, and Doug Hurley

12:55 p.m. – SpaceX employee event and Class of 2020 Mosaic presentation, with NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy, Bob Behnken, and Doug Hurley

Where to watch …

Aerotech News and Review will be providing live coverage of the historic NASA SpaceX launch of American astronauts to the International Space Station.

You can watch the launch, and subsequent docking and welcoming ceremony at:

Our website

www.aerotechnews.com

On Facebook

Aerotech News and Review

Aerotech News and Review Group

Davis-Monthan Desert Lightning News

Fort Irwin High Desert Warrior

Luke Air Force Base Thunderbolt

Nellis Air Force Base Desert Lightning News

On Twitter

Aerotechnews

@aerotechnews86









