Advertisement

U.S. Navy

General Electric Co. GE Aviation, Lynn, Mass., is awarded a $180,599,648 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract procures commercial depot level services for the repair and overhaul of T700-GE-401/401C turbo shaft engines, cold section modules and power turbine modules for the Navy H-60 Seahawk helicopter as well as the Marine Corps H-1 Cobra and Bell UH-1 Huey aircraft. Work will be performed in Wingsfield, Kansas, and is expected to be complete by June 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1). The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N00421-20-D-0115).

Vigor Marine LLC, Portland, Ore., is awarded a $56,450,644 firm-fixed-price contract for a 210-calendar day split shipyard availability for the regular overhaul and dry docking of the hospital ship U.S. Naval Ship Mercy (T-AH 19). Work will be performed in Portland, Oregon, and is expected to be complete by August 2021. This contract includes one base period and 17 options and, if exercised, will bring the cumulative value to $61,201,329. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 working capital funds (Navy) are obligated in the amount of $56,450,644 and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured. Proposals were solicited via the Government Point of Entry website, and one offer was received. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N32205).

Systems Engineering Associates Corp. (SEA CORP),* Middletown, R.I., is awarded a $26,643,618 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only contract for services to develop, upgrade and apply the Extensible Markup Language Test Data Analysis Tool (XTDAS). Work will be performed in Middletown, R.I., (55 percent); Newport, R.I., (25 percent); Port Canaveral, Fla., (5 percent); Andros Island, Bahamas (5 percent); other contractor labs and facilities (5 percent); and on-board platforms and ranges (5 percent), and is expected to be complete by June 2025. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(b)(2) because the Systems Engineering Associates Corp. developed the XTDAS under the Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) program and its continued performance constitutes an SBIR Phase III contract. Per the Small Business Administration SBIR policy directive, to the greatest extent practicable, agencies shall issue Phase III awards relating to technology, including sole-source awards, to the SBIR awardee (in this instance SEA CORP) that developed the technology. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $314,977 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, Newport, R.I., is the contracting activity (N66604-20-D-L000).

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Va., is awarded a $12,355,663 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract M67400-18-F-0065 to exercise Option Year Two for analytics support for III Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations Pacific (MCIPAC). Work will be performed in Okinawa, Japan, and is expected to be complete by July 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funding in the amount of $12,355,663 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The MCIPAC Regional Contracting Office, Marine Corps Base Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Apopka, Fla., is awarded a $7,289,968 modification to firm-fixed-price, supply job order N00164-17-F-J272 under basic ordering agreement N00164-17-G-JQ08 for the procurement of 56 single-color diode-pumped laser designators. Work will be performed in Apopka, Florida. This procurement of 56 laser designators will support the Common Sensor Payload Program’s Multi-spectral Targeting System (MTS) Family of Electro-optic Infrared (EO/IR) Sensors. Work is expected be complete by June 2022. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funding in the amount of $7,289,968 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. In accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), this job order was not competitively procured; only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The laser designators are in support of the MTS EO/IR sensor, which has been deployed on Army Gray Eagle aircraft to facilitate and enable the delivery of laser-guided munitions. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane, Ind., is the contracting activity.



Defense Logistics Agency

Janz Corp.,* Reynoldsburg, Ohio, has been awarded a maximum $45,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for surgical lasers, tables and their related accessories. This was a competitive acquisition with 105 responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Ohio, with a June 4, 2025, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE2D1-20-D-0010).

Outdoor Venture Corp.,* Stearns, Ky., has been awarded a maximum $9,696,612 firm-fixed-priced, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for military standard Temper tents. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a one-year base contract with four, one-year option periods. Location of performance is Kentucky, with a June 2, 2021, performance completion date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1-20-D-1249).

Blind Industries and Services of Maryland,** Baltimore, Md., has been awarded a maximum $8,750,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for face covers. This is a one-year contract with no option periods. This was a sole-source acquisition using authority granted by the expanded AbilityOne procurement list, make-to-order notice dated April 9, 2020. Location of performance is Maryland, with a June 4, 2021, performance completion date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1-20-D-B089).

U.S. Air Force

Trident Systems Inc.,* Fairfax, Va., has been awarded a $35,000,000 maximum ordering amount, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price orders for Secure Collaborative Technology (SCTECH) software and hardware. This contract provides for the research, adaptation, enhancement and transition of critical Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) technologies to provide new capabilities which are secure and provide access between multiple levels of security domains and bridge between different chat protocols. This effort will result in the delivery of several software releases to the SCTECH user community, to include computer software, technical documentation, hardware, installation and maintenance of the current systems located at existing customer sites. Work will be performed in Fairfax, Va.; and Morrisville, N.C., and is expected to be completed June 5, 2025. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition under the SBIR program. Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, N.Y., is the contracting activity (FA8750-20-D-0600).

Work Services Corp., Wichita Falls, Texas, has been awarded a $20,537,296 firm-fixed-price modification (P00010) to contract FA3020-18-C-0013 for food services. Work will be performed at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, and is expected to be completed June 30, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,104,410 are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $57,366,955. The 82nd Contracting Squadron, Sheppard AFB, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA3020-18-C-0013).

General Electric Co., Cincinnati, Ohio, has been awarded a $20,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00053) to contract FA8626-16-2138 for COVID-19 industrial base support. The contract modification is for the execution of an out-of-scope modification with a new statement of work and justification and approval to issue an undefinitized contract action, which is being used to preserve an at risk industrial base impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Work will be performed in Cincinnati, Ohio, and is expected to be completed Jan. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2020 Defense Production Act Title III funds in the amount of $15,868,844 are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $1,449,920,786. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Clearfield, Utah, has awarded a ceiling $11,345,659 firm-fixed-price modification (P00022) to contract SPE4AX-19-D-9404 for left-hand and right-hand wing tips for the T-38 weapon system. Work will be performed in Stockton, Calif., and is expected to be completed July 2027. Fiscal 2020 working capital funds in the amount of $2,624,384 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Sustainment Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity.



U.S. Army

Novavax Inc.,* Gaithersburg, Md., was awarded a $21,952,384 cost-no-fee contract for the development and production of the Novavax nanoparticle vaccine against COVID-19. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Gaithersburg, Md., with an estimated completion date of June 3, 2021. Fiscal 2020 Defense Health Agency Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds in the amount of $21,952,384 were obligated at the time of award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W911QY-20-C-0077). (Awarded June 4, 2020)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Va., was awarded a $21,703,157 modification (P00063) to contract W58RGZ-17-C-0014 for logistics support services for government-owned fixed wing fleet performing special electronic mission aircraft missions. Work will be performed in Herndon, Va., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $21,703,157 were obligated at the time of award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $10,693,344 modification (000182) to contract W31P4Q-18-A-0011 for converged infrastructure engineering support; technical modeling support, containerized weapon system mission data analysis and engineering support; implementation support; and precision fires manager engineering and analysis. Work will be performed at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, with an estimated completion date of June 4, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $10,693,344 were obligated at the time of award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Ocean Construction Services Inc.,* Virginia Beach, Va., was awarded a $9,492,405 firm-fixed-price contract for road repairs at Arlington National Cemetery. Bids were solicited via the internet with 11 received. Work will be performed in Arlington, Va., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 5, 2021. Fiscal 2020 cemeterial expenses (Army) funds in the amount of $9,492,405 were obligated at the time of award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (W91236-20-C-0019).

*Small Business

**Mandatory Source









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact