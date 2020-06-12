Headlines – June 12, 2020

Advertisement

News

U.S. naval buildup in Indo-Pacific seen as warning to China-

For the first time in nearly three years, three American aircraft carriers are patrolling the Indo-Pacific waters, a massive show of naval force in a region roiled by spiking tensions between the U.S. and China and a sign that the Navy has bounced back from the worst days of the coronavirus outbreak.



China condemns ‘provocative’ U.S. military flight over Taiwan-

China on June 11 condemned the U.S. military for the “provocative” flight of one of its aircraft over Chinese-claimed Taiwan, saying the move infringed upon China’s sovereignty and contravened international law.





Business

Year two post merger, L3Harris looks toward $1B more in divestitures-

One year post merger, L3Harris is a third of the way to its goal of shedding roughly $1.5 billion of the company, with COVID-19 slowing progress, said its two top executives in an interview with Defense News.



Senate’s defense bill looks to pump money into shipbuilding suppliers-

Despite howls of criticism from Congress over the Navy’s seven-ship budget request earlier this year, the Senate Armed Services Committee’s markup of the National Defense Authorization Act stopped short of adding extra ships. Instead, lawmakers are opting to authorize the purchase of long-lead-time materials to keep the industrial base healthy.



U.S. State Department must align UAV export policy with American interests-

Why is it easier for our allies and partners to buy unmanned aerial vehicles from China than from the United States? The answer lies in U.S. export policy.





Defense

SECDEF orders after action review of National Guard efforts during civil unrest duties-

Defense Secretary Mark Esper has ordered an after-action review of the National Guard’s response to civil unrest that roiled the nation in the wake of the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a black man prosecutors say was murdered by a white Minneapolis police officer.



Congress could force name change at military bases honoring Confederate generals-

Hours after the president announced he would block all efforts to remove the names of Confederate leaders from prominent U.S. military bases, lawmakers in the House and Senate both pushed to force defense leaders to make the changes anyway, calling it an issue of respect and inclusivity.



More troops, bigger paychecks and housing improvements in Senate military budget policy plan-

The military would see a 3 percent pay bump next year, an increase in the overall number of troops serving and new mandates on improving family housing under a $740.5 billion budget policy plan approved by a key Senate panel this week.



Battle group in Poland is the only Army unit to use ‘upgunned’ Strykers-

Not far from Russian territory, U.S. soldiers at this Polish base have been putting the Army’s newest “upgunned” Stryker combat vehicles through their paces.



Navy carrier Ford’s high-tech EMALS catapult system breaks during sea trials-

Flight operations on the Navy’s newest aircraft carrier were cut back during recent at-sea trials after the new high-tech system that launches aircraft from the flattop’s flight deck went down.



This Air Force pilot is the first woman to fly the F-35 in combat-

Air Force Capt. Emily “Banzai” Thompson had never conducted a combat sortie before deploying to Al Dhafra Air Force base in the United Arab Emirates. Now, she is the first woman to ever fly the F-35A Lightning II in combat.



Senate defense bill limits Air Force’s aircraft retirement plans-

The Senate Armed Services Committee wants to give the Air Force more F-35 fighter jets and drones, but the panel’s version of the 2021 defense policy bill leaves many questions open about the future of the service’s legacy aircraft.









