PLANE CRAZY SATURDAY CANCELLED!

Due to new mask orders from Governor Gov. Gavin Newsom, Plane Crazy Saturday is cancelled until further notice.

Newsom mandated the wearing of facemasks in public June 18.

With reported cases of COVID-19 on the increase, Newsom said, “We think the most impactful thing we can do, short of going back to a stay-at-home order, is wearing face coverings when we can’t practice physical distancing.”

Forecasts for the Mojave Air and Space Port project the temperature to reach the upper 90s this weekend. “The whole idea of meeting outside was for social distancing and lots of sunshine to protect everyone,” said Cathy Hansen, organizer of Plane Crazy Saturday. “With the outside temperature rising to 97-degrees or higher, wearing a mask on top of that would be unbearable,” she added.

This would have been the first Plane Crazy Saturday since February. The March, April and May events were cancelled because of the stay-at-home orders.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience, but we want everyone comfortable and forced wearing of masks doesn’t fit into the spirit of Plane Crazy Saturday,” said Hansen.









