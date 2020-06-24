Headlines – June 24, 2020

Advertisement

News

Pentagon’s top tech experts, Griffin and Porter, resign-

The Pentagon’s top two technology experts have submitted their resignations.



Risk of military conflict between U.S., China higher than ever, experts say-

The risk of a military conflict between China and the US is higher than ever as communication channels between the countries’ armed forces have fallen largely silent, Chinese experts say.





Business

House committee targets Lockheed in probe of F-35 parts problems-

Gaps in the data that follows F-35 spare parts are leading to a rise in costs, lawmakers contend.



GenDyn inks $9.5B deal for first 2 Columbia-class subs-

The Navy awarded General Dynamics a contract for the first two vessels in a new class of ballistic-missile submarines that could total $9.5 billion if all options are exercised, according to the Pentagon.





Defense

Congress has questions about the Air Force, Navy’s next-generation fighter programs-

The House Armed Services Committee wants to limit the amount of money the Air Force and Navy get for their respective sixth-generation fighter programs until it gets some answers.



Far-right groups like the “Boogaloo” and “O9A” continue to attract troops and veterans-

After several year of arrests and investigations of far-right service members and veterans, Congress is calling on the military to track their activity.





Veterans

Senate passes bill to give millions more veterans free lifetime entry to national parks-

The Senate approved a bill June 22 to grant all veterans with service-connected disabilities free lifetime entry to America’s 419 national park sites.



VA eyes expanding remote medical care options, but advocates warn of worrisome gaps-

Department officials have seen dramatic increases in recent months in video appointments, remote health care use.









