Headlines – July 1, 2020

News

Congress moves to block Trump’s Germany troop withdrawal plans-

Congress is readying proposals to rebuke President Donald Trump’s plans to pull about 10,000 U.S. troops from Germany amid dissatisfaction with the administration’s rationale for the move and concerns it will weaken NATO.



Mother of Marine killed in Afghanistan demands answers amid Russian bounty allegations-

As allegations of Russian bounties for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan have come into the spotlight, so have the April 2019 deaths of three Marines near Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan.



Turkey to keep making F-35 parts through 2022, Pentagon says-

The Pentagon will continue to depend on Turkish defense contractors for key components of the F-35 — from its center fuselage to 139 parts of its engine propulsion system — through 2022, according to U.S. defense officials.





Business

Army PEO C3T awards another contract to Leonardo DRS-

Leonardo DRS has won a $104 million contract to deliver next-generation mission command computing systems to the Army, the company announced June 30.



U.S. appears to confirm expanded F-15QA buy for Qatar-

The United States appears to have confirmed an expanded procurement by Qatar of the Boeing F-15QA Advanced Eagle combat aircraft, with recent Department of Defense articles and notifications referring to a larger number than officially contracted.



General Atomics develops MQ-9 Reaper automatic take-off and landing enhancements-

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc in March and April 2020 demonstrated three expanded automatic take-off and landing capability enhancements for its MQ-9A Reaper medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle.





Defense

Military aviation mishaps and deaths are declining for the first time in years-

The military services saw an overall decline in the total number of serious aviation mishaps and aviation-related fatalities in 2019, reversing a trend in recent years that saw record-high numbers of serious aviation mishaps and deaths in recent years.



Use of military contractors shrouds true costs of war. Washington wants it that way, study says-

The rockets that fell on a military base in Iraq did not distinguish between soldiers and contractors.



U.S. Air Force delays timeline for testing a laser on a fighter jet-

The U.S. Air Force’s long-planned test of an airborne laser weapon aboard a fighter jet has been delayed until 2023 due to technical challenges and complications spurred by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, its program head said.









