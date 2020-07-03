Funeral honors at Arlington

Advertisement

The Navy Ceremonial Guard and the 3rd Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) Caisson Platoon conduct military funeral honors with a modified escort for Navy Cmdr. Jesse W. Lewis Jr. at Arlington National Cemetery, June 29, 2020. This was the first funeral service since March 26 to include a caisson. It is the next step in Arlington National Cemetery’s phased plan to resume greater support to military funeral honors as COVID-19 cases within the national capital region trend downward.





