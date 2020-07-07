Lt. Gen. Richard Clark nominated to be next Academy superintendent

Advertisement

President Donald Trump has nominated Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark to become the Superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy.

“I am extremely humbled and honored by the nomination to serve as the Superintendent of the Air Force Academy,” said Clark. “I’m also excited for the opportunity to build on the tremendous work of Lt. Gen. [Jay] Silveria and to give back to the institution that has given me so much. Go Falcons!”

If confirmed by the Senate, Clark will direct the Academy’s undergraduate academic program, cadet military and athletic training and character development, leading to a bachelor’s of science degree and a commission as a second lieutenant upon graduation.

Clark served as the Commandant of Cadets at the Air Force Academy from July 2010 to August 2012, and at various levels of Air Force Command. He is currently assigned to the Pentagon as deputy chief of staff, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration. He is a 1986 graduate of the Academy. Clark is a command pilot with more than 4,200 flight hours and 400 combat tours.

Aircraft he has flown include the B-1, EC-135, KC-135, T-1, T-38, T-6 and C-21.

“I have no doubt that Lt. Gen. Clark will be an extraordinary leader for the Academy,” Silveria said. “He has a long history with USAFA and an exceptional leadership record.”

Clark will take over command from Silveria who has committed 35 years of service to the nation and the Air Force, and commanded the Academy for the last three years.

Silveria is slated to retire later this year.









