U.S. Army

Advanced Technology International, Summerville, S.C., was awarded a $450,392,000 modification (P00074) to contract W15QKN-16-9-1002 for large-scale manufacturing of antibodies directed to novel coronavirus. Work will be performed in Summerville, S.C.; and Tarrytown, N.Y., with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test, and evaluation, Army, funds in the amount of $450,392,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity. (Awarded July 6, 2020)

Modern Technology Solutions Inc.,* Alexandria, Va., was awarded a $23,182,248 modification (P00012) to contract W31P4Q-16-D-0017 to increase the contract ceiling amount to enhance and maintain the current suite of distributed digital simulation and system of systems unique development facilities. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 2, 2021. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



U.S. Navy

Elite Pacific Construction Inc.,* Kaneohe, Hawaii (N62478-18-D-4022); Su-Mo Builders Inc.,* Honolulu, Hawaii (N62478-18-D-4023); RORE Inc.,* San Diego, California (N62478-18-D-4024); Environet Inc.,* Kamuela, Hawaii (N62478-18-D-4025); Insight Pacific LLC,* Brea, Calif., (N62478-18-D-4026); GM/Bulltrack JV LLC,* Clackamas, Ore., (N62478-18-D-4027); and Alan Shintani Inc.,* Waipahu, Hawaii (N62478-18-D-4028), are awarded a $90,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification to increase the maximum dollar value of an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award, design-build/design-bid-build construction contract. This contract provides for construction projects located primarily within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii area of operations (AO). Work will be performed at various Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and miscellaneous federal and other facilities in the NAVFAC Hawaii AO. The work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to, labor, supervision, tools, materials and equipment that are necessary to perform new construction, repair, alteration and related demolition of existing infrastructure based on design-build or design-bid-build (full plans and specifications) for infrastructure within the state of Hawaii. No task orders are being issued at this time. Work is expected to be completed by April 2023. After award of this modification, the total cumulative contract value will be $335,000,000. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. Task orders will be primarily funded by operations and maintenance (Navy); and Navy working capital funds. The NAVFAC Hawaii, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

Wiley Wilson Burns & McDonnell JV, Alexandria, Va., is awarded a $75,000,000 maximum amount, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineering contract for multi-discipline architect-engineer services for general and administrative facilities within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Washington area of operations. All work on this contract will be performed at various Navy and Marine Corps facilities and other facilities within the NAVFAC Washington area of operations including, but not limited to, Maryland (40 percent); Virginia (40 percent); and Washington, D.C. (20 percent). The work to be performed on this contract is design and engineering services of facilities, including but not limited to, child development care, general administrative spaces, dining facilities, commissary and exchange, educational, sports and fitness facilities, museums and memorials, training and instructional facilities, wet labs and electronic laboratories. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months and work is expected to be completed by July 2025. No task orders are being issued at this time and no funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operations and maintenance (Navy). This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website, and eight proposals were received. The NAVFAC Washington, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N40080-20-D-0018).

Jacobs EwingCole JV, Pasadena, Calif., is awarded a $52,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification to increase the maximum dollar value of an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for multi-discipline architect-engineering services for large projects under the military construction program within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southwest area of responsibility (AOR). After award of this modification, the total cumulative contract value will be $230,000,000. Work will be performed at various Navy and Marine Corps facilities and other government facilities within the NAVFAC Southwest AOR including, but not limited to, California (87 percent); Arizona (5 percent); Nevada (5 percent); Colorado (1 percent); New Mexico (1 percent); and Utah (1 percent). The work to be performed provides for the preparation of design-bid-build construction contract packages; site investigations; cost estimates; post construction award services; preparation of request for proposals for design-build projects; studies and report related to the design of new facilities; technical reviews of government-prepared designs and design-build packages; preparation of planning and programming support documents; coordination of various technical disciplines; and identification and abatement methods for existing hazardous materials. Work is expected to be completed by November 2022. No contract funding is obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. Task orders will be primarily funded by military construction (Navy). The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62473-18-D-5801).

Lyme Computer Systems Inc.,* Lebanon, N.H., is awarded a $31,819,843 not to exceed, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price contract with firm-fixed-price task order provisions for commercial off-the-shelf industrial-grade networking hardware and components manufactured. Work will be performed at the contractor’s facility in Lebanon, N.H. This requirement is to provide commercial off-the-shelf industrial-grade networking hardware and components manufactured by Siemens/RuggedCom. The networking equipment is used for installation on operational hulls across multiple ship classes, to include the USS Arleigh Burke (DDG-51); USS Ticonderoga (CG-47); USS Whidbey Island (LSD-41); USS Whidbey Island (LSD-49); USS Avenger (MCM-1); USS Wasp (LHD-1); USS Makin Island (LHD-8); USS San Antonio (LPD-17); USS Nimitz (CVN-68); and the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), as part of their hull, mechanical, electrical and navigation network infrastructures. Work is expected to be completed by July 2025. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,016,509 ($500 minimum guarantee) will be obligated at time of award via individual delivery orders and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The contract was competitively procured as a small-business set-aside via the beta.SAM.gov website and two offers were received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N64498-20-D-4023).

Olympus America Inc., Waltham, Mass., is awarded a $10,570,631 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract is for the production, test and delivery of up to 330 Eddy Current Testing Systems, replacing the currently fielded system, to perform nondestructive inspection of aircraft components and support equipment for fatigue cracks and other surface defects on conductive materials. Work will be performed in Waltham, Mass., and is expected to be completed by June 2023. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity (N68335-20-D-0036).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Rolling Meadows, Ill., is awarded a $9,061,423 modification (P00005) to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N68936-17-D-0017. This modification increases the ceiling of the contract to provide for the production and delivery of two additional Advanced Tactical Datalink test units and five additional detailed technical demonstrations. This modification also provides for studies and analysis of the system relative to emerging mission threats not previously anticipated. Work will be performed in Rolling Meadows and is expected to be completed by August 2022. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Gravois Aluminum Boats LLC, doing business as Metal Shark Boats, Jeanerette, La., is awarded a $7,027,703 firm-fixed-price delivery order to previously awarded contract N00024-17-D-2209 for the construction, shipping and item unique identification and documentation of four 40-foot patrol boats (PB): PB-2001; PB-2002; PB-2003; and PB-2004. Prices were previously established via the indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract. Contract modification (A00002) exercised options for the applicable contract line item numbers (i.e., 4000 series) on June 17, 2020. Work will be performed in Jeanerette, La. The contractor will provide expert design, planning and material support services. Work is expected to be completed by April 2023. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $7,027,703 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Gulf Coast, Pascagoula, Miss., is the contracting activity.



Defense Logistics Agency

Altitude Technologies, doing business as Chinook Medical Gear Inc., Durango, Colo., has been awarded a maximum $46,445,291 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for numerous medical surgical products. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a one-year base contract with nine one-year option periods. Location of performance is Colorado, with a July 6, 2021, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 defense Warstopper funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE2D0-20-D-0007).

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration, Greenlawn, N.Y., has been awarded a $26,305,633 firm-fixed-price delivery order (SPRPA1-20-F-C20G) against five-year basic ordering agreement SPRPA1-17-G-C201 for E-2D aircraft electronic phase shifters. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulations 6.302-1. This is a seven-year, five-month contract with no option periods. Location of performance is New York, with a Nov. 30, 2027, performance completion date. Using customers are Navy and Japanese military. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2028 Navy working capital funds and Foreign Military Sales funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Penn.

*Small Business









