Headlines – July 13, 2020

Military’s COVID-19 cases growing at twice the nationwide rate-

More than 4,100 service members have tested positive for coronavirus since the July 1, according to the Defense Department’s latest statistics, a rise of about 33 percent in the last 10 days.



Taliban: Calls for halting war before Afghan peace talks ‘illogical’-

Afghanistan’s Taliban has dismissed as “illogical” escalating domestic and foreign calls for the insurgent group to cease hostilities before the commencement of intra-Afghan peace negotiations.





DOD hands out $84 million in recovery funds for small drone makers and a space firm-

The U.S. Department of Defense announced Friday it is issuing $84.4 million in funding through the Defense Production Act to small unmanned technology, space and shipbuilding companies.



Silicon Valley giants — not start-ups — dominate DOD tech $-

The big companies of Silicon Valley are more entangled in Pentagon contracts than the industry tends to publicly admit, according to a review of thousands of contracts by technology accountability nonprofit Tech Inquiry.



China’s stealth fighter goes into mass production after thrust upgrade-

A modified version of China’s first stealth fighter jet, the J-20, has formally entered mass production, with upgrades earning it a place as a fifth-generation fighter jet, according to a military source close to the project.



Russia, U.S. jostle for arms sales to India after tensions with China over border-

Russia and the United States are racing to sell weapons to India as New Delhi seeks to boost arms supplies for its ongoing military tension with Beijing.





Fewer pilots took aviator bonuses in 2019-

Fewer pilots of manned aircraft accepted bonuses to stay in the cockpit for years more in fiscal 2019.



Staff sergeant promotion testing extended due to coronavirus-

The Air Force said July 9 that it is extending its testing deadlines for airmen eligible for promotion to staff sergeant — to Aug. 28 — as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.









