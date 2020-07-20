CNO visits San Diego, sees Bonhomme Richard firefighting efforts firsthand

Advertisement

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday traveled to San Diego July 17, 2020, to visit USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) and see the ship’s firefighting efforts firsthand.

Gilday, alongside James F. Geurts, Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research, Development and Acquisition) and Vice Adm. Bill Galinis, Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, visited the ship, as well as the Emergency Operations Center at Naval Base San Diego where they were briefed on the firefighting response and coordination efforts.

“Today, I witnessed the incredible work of those who combatted the fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard for the past several days,” said Gilday. “We appreciate the quick and immediate response of Sailors from across the San Diego waterfront, helicopter crews from HSC-3, our Coast Guard partners, local and Federal Firefighters, industry experts, and the local San Diego community. It truly has been an all hands effort and we are grateful.”

During the visit, CNO also spoke with Sailors who fought the fire aboard Bonhomme Richard, and naval aviators who flew missions in support of firefighting efforts.

“Every Sailor is a firefighter from day one, and the importance of damage control efforts can never be underestimated” said Gilday. “Make no mistake, we will fully investigate what happened here so that we learn all that we can from this terrible tragedy.”





















