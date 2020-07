Advertisement

U.S. Army Sgt. Gregg Hierholzer of the California Army National Guard’s 1113th Transportation Company, 749th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 224th Sustainment Brigade, inventories food at Napa Food Bank in Napa, Calif., where Hierholzer has functioned since being activated for coronavirus assistance in March 2020. Upon mission completion, Hierholzer will return to a homeless life in San Francisco, a city he can no longer financially afford.









