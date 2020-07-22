CSO visits Space, Missile Systems Center

Advertisement

The Space and Missile Systems Center at Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., hosted Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, chief of space operations, U.S. Space Force and Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman, Space Force senior enlisted adviser July 15-16, 2020, for their first SMC immersion since the creation of the U.S. Space Force.

Their visit included various mission and program briefings, as well as a deep dive into the U.S. Space Force organizational structure.

“The work you are doing at SMC directly impacts the United States Space Force’s and United States Space Command’s ability to respond to the current strategic environment,” Raymond said. “The work you are doing to be more lean and agile in our delivery of space systems is critical to our warfighting success. Space capabilities start here at SMC, and as we press forward together toward a more modernized, state-of-the-art ecosystem, let’s not forget that space warfighting starts here, too.”

Over the course of the two-day visit, Raymond and Towberman also hosted a diversity luncheon attended by a handful of installation members.



Raymond, who assumed command of the Space Force Dec. 20, 2019, listened to shared experiences and encouraged continued dialogue regarding diversity and inclusion. He also outlined the work the recently stood-up task force is doing to address racial, ethnic and other demographic disparities and their impact on the force.

As the senior enlisted member for the service, Towberman engaged with 61st Air Base Group enlisted members and offered his unique perspective on growing the Space Force, as well as creating a culture of professionalism and pride.

“I am so excited to be able to visit these Total Force Airmen,” said Towberman. “These SMC space professionals have ensured the sustained superior performance and unwavering excellence of our space operations during the current global crisis.”

One of the Airmen Towberman met with was Senior Airman Erika Parungao, 61st Medical Squadron Command Support Staff and Medical Command Center technician, who was coined for her outstanding contributions to the overall continuity of operations of Los Angeles Air Force Base during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Towberman touted this recognition as one of many linked with the overall evolution of the enterprise.

“We are now building on the legacy of the U.S. Space Command and the United States Air Force,” said Towberman. “Now, it’s about elevating those priorities and really specializing in this new and emerging warfighting domain with talented and technically-proficient young people.”

“What we want is a unique service with unique opportunities,” Towberman continued. “We are focusing on that high-tech person who has a fluency in the digital world that wants to be creative and innovative and a part of something special.”

When asked for his impression of the popular Space Force show on Netflix, Towberman expressed his excitement that the Department of Defense’s newest branch was being highlighted in such a major way.

“How could I miss it?” said Towberman. “Honestly, how exciting is it to be in a business that is so popular across the various spectrums? We aren’t just in the news or in the military trade papers but here is this popular platform talking about space. It’s really exciting and it doesn’t matter if it’s a comedy or a documentary to me. What’s awesome is that we have people excited about the U.S. Space Force and about the business of space.”

“It’s a popular TV show so I’m hoping to get that call for a cameo to play myself,” he joked.

SMC, alongside the 61st Air Base Group, will continue to deliver resilient, affordable and sustainable space capabilities.

“The men and women of SMC are more than ready to meet any challenge and will expertly continue to develop, acquire and field lethal and resilient space capabilities,” said Thompson. “We are proud to contribute to the critical Space Force mission that protects the global commons of space.”









