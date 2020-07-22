DHL Express increases fleet capacity with Boeing converted freighters

Advertisement

DHL Express and Boeing have announced that DHL will add four 767-300 Boeing Converted Freighters as part of the logistics company’s efforts to continue modernizing and growing its fleet with cost-efficient and reliable freighters.

This step is part of DHL’s effort to modernize its long-haul intercontinental fleet in order to fly more eco-friendly and cost-efficiently. The aircraft are converted from passenger to freighter configuration by Boeing to fit the needs of DHL Express and meet the rising global demand for express services.

“We are excited to introduce additional Boeing 767 freighters to the DHL Express air network,” explains Geoff Kehr, senior vice president, Global Air Fleet Management, DHL Express. “We have operated the 767-300F model across our global fleet for many years and look forward to continue investing in the platform by adding more 767-300BCFs. The freighter type offers a proven versatility and we appreciate the opportunity to further enhance efficiency while simultaneously improving our environmental footprint. This brings us closer to our Strategy 2025 goals and ensures we deliver the best quality service possible to our customers.”

The world’s most efficient medium wide-body twin-engine freighter, the Boeing 767 freighter family boasts the lowest direct operating costs, best payload-to-weight ratio and allows airlines to develop new opportunities in the long-haul, regional and feeder markets. The 767-300BCF has virtually the same cargo capability as the 767-300F production freighter with approximately 50 tonnes structural payload at a range of approximately 3,000 nautical miles (5,556 kilometers) and 412,000 pounds (186,880 kilograms) maximum takeoff weight.

“Boeing’s 767 freighter, whether it is a production or converted option, offers an unmatched combination of capacity and capability as well as superior economics. We are delighted DHL has selected Boeing platforms to optimize their operations,” said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing’s senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. “We are committed to delivering the freighter capacity that DHL needs to succeed as one of the most trusted logistics and express cargo leaders in the world.”









